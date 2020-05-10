10 GOT7’s ballads you didn’t know were composed by Jinyoung

Jinyoung is one other member who’s abilities are really numerous. He’s extra generally known as the actor of the group however he additionally has nice talents as a song-writter. Lots of the lyrics he has composed are really honest and emotional and obtained included as ballads inside GOT7 albums.

Get to know 10 songs composed by him:

1. THANK YOU

A track that expresses emotions that Jinyoung could not say to his followers. It exhibits his gratitude to ahgases by dedicating it to them.

2.이.별 (To. Star)

A tragic however pretty track the place the lyrics will make you really feel like you are inside a kdrama.

”The sensation autumn left

The chilly wind that hints winter is coming quickly

I can nonetheless really feel your heat

So I know fall and winter could be painful’

3. I AM ME

B-side monitor that was used to advertise their album ‘Current: You’.

The lyrics are about trusting in your self whereas you preserve strolling your personal path.

4. MY YOUTH

An alternate rock track written by Jinyoung the place he captivates the listener with deep feelings and his lovely vocals.

5. COMING HOME

Emotional R&B monitor that was the opening track of JJ Undertaking album ‘Verse 2’.

The lyrics are about coming again to somebody who’s ready for you.

6. TOMORROW, TODAY

Written and composed in collaboration with J.Y. Park and JB. The duo demonstrated their maturity as musicians since they produced all of the songs of the album.

7. 그날 (THE DAY)

A R&B track the place the guitar melts fantastically with Jinyoung’s voice as he sings

”Even when the waves of time take you away, I can’t be shaken.

You’re the just one I will not neglect”

8. 2 (TWO)

B-side monitor of GOT7‘s japanese album ‘The brand new period’. The lyrics will depart you breathless due to its that means.

9.끝 (The tip)

Right here, the group sings a few breakup and look again as they remorse shedding one thing they now think about was treasured.

10. LOVE YOU BETTER

Written by Jinyoung, it is a romantic serenade included within the group’s newest album ‘DYE’ the place GOT7 sings charmingly to the window of their particular somebody.

