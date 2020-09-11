10 Galaxy Note 20 Features I’d Like To See

PhoneArena



He Galaxy Note 20 is Samsung’s next flagship phone to arrive after the Galaxy S20 Plus, he Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 which have already been available for a few weeks.

Although its release is still a few months away, here are some news to expect based on rumors and company history, plus some features I’d like to see on the Galaxy Note 20.

The advantages of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus the Galaxy … The advantages of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7:17 /

5/9/2020

Galaxy Note 20 in two or three versions

Last year Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus as the second time that it has released more than one version of its flagship Note series phone (the previous time was the Galaxy Note 4 with the Note Edge).

That said, it is normal to expect that Samsung will present a Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus to continue that tradition, but in addition, perhaps a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra version could be expected, taking into account that the company introduced that nomenclature with the Galaxy S20 Ultra .

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus from all angles [fotos] To see photos



5G period

Although last year the company sold 5G versions of its two Galaxy Note 10, I would expect that this time it would only sell a version that is compatible with 5G and 4G LTE in markets where both networks are located, while versions would be sold in other markets. without 5G – just as it did with the S20 series.

Front camera under the screen

The display bezels have already been shrunk to offer more display, not just offering eyebrows or notches but also cameras through holes. The next big step seems to be the integration of screens under the screen and although different companies have presented different prototypes that still do not meet expectations, the Galaxy Note 20 could be one of the first phones to offer this kind of technology to consumers.

This has been a rumor that started last year when the popular leaker @Universeice revealed that Samsung would launch in 2020 a cell phone with a camera under the screen that would not be the Galaxy S11 (now called Galaxy S20) nor the Galaxy Fold 2. That said, the big bet that exists is the Galaxy Note 20.

120Hz 2K refresh rate display

The Galaxy S20 already offer a beautiful OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz that is one of the best or the best you can find or surely the best today, but according to the same filter @Universeice the Galaxy Note 20 will have an improved display.

The leaker has not revealed any more details about it, but the simplest thing could be to allow users to enable the 120Hz refresh rate with the 2K resolution. At the moment, Samsung only allows you to enable the 120Hz refresh rate in Full HD + resolution. There are even rumors that Samsung is working on this function to release it through an update to the Galaxy S20.

Beyond this, it is normal to expect that the screen also improves brightness, color reproduction and other general characteristics.

5X optical zoom and 10X hybrid zoom

The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 4X optical zoom and 10X hybrid zoom, while the Galaxy Note 10 offered 2X optical zoom and did not have a hybrid zoom.

Although it is possible that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers exactly the same combination of the cameras of the Galaxy S20 Ultra with some improvements in software, maybe the company also takes one more step to increase that optical zoom to 5X and offer the same thing that it offers. the Huawei P30 Pro, at least in specs.

We tested the cameras of the Galaxy S20 Ultra [fotos] To see photos



Other novelties in the cameras of the Galaxy Note 20 would be through sensors such as those of the S20 that offer more resolution (108 megapixels and 64 megapixels), even on the front to offer up to 40 megapixels.

5,000mAh battery

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus had 3,500mAh and 4,300mAh batteries which have offered good durability. However, with the arrival of the Galaxy S20 offering 4,000mAh, 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh it is normal to expect that at least one version of the Galaxy Note 20 will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Although it is normal for many to expect a 5,200mAh battery in one of these phones, keep in mind that the Galaxy Note do not have the same internal space as most devices on the market because they have the stylus.

That said, LG told me at the launch of the LG V60 that due to current regulations, the 5,000mAh battery that this cell phone has is the limit that can be placed so that they continue to consider it as a cell phone – so, for the moment, this would be the maximum capacity that can be placed in this class of devices until regulations change.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Stylish, powerful and with two screens [fotos] To see photos



Microphone in the S Pen

One of the rumors that emerged with the Galaxy Note 10 was the integration of a microphone and even a camera in the S Pen.

Although the camera would be very interesting, I consider that the microphone is the first step to be able to offer something like this because it is a more compact component and easier to place.



Playing:

Watch this:

LG V60 and Sony Xperia 1 II outperform Galaxy S20 …

7:45



With this, it would offer a new utility for interviews and perhaps a better quality when recording video by allowing the microphone to be closer to the person you are recording.

Other novelties that could come in the S Pen would be more functions to remotely control the device and perhaps even more than one integrated button.

Better specs and features

Among all these improvements traditional things are also expected, such as smaller bezels, the return of many of the functions that were present in previous generations (including IP68 water resistance, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, etc.), but also the new processor Snapdragon 865, at least 12 GB of RAM and Android 10 with the possibility of upgrading to Android 11 in the future.

Launch of the Galaxy Note 20

The launch of the Galaxy Note 20 would be perhaps at the beginning of August, considering that the Galaxy Note 10 was presented on August 7, 2019 and the Galaxy Note 9 was presented on August 9, 2018, so maybe the Galaxy Note 20 is August 5 or 6, 2020.

That said, it’s unclear what role the coronavirus would have in all of this because it could cause launches to be delayed a bit.

Price

Lastly, I expect the price of the Galaxy Note 20s to increase to possibly cost from $ 999 or $ 1,099 taking into account the market trend and the price of its predecessors.

Galaxy Note 8: $ 929

Galaxy Note 9: $ 999

Galaxy Note 10: $ 949

Galaxy Note 10 Plus: $ 1,099

Analysis Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G The Galaxy S20 Plus doesn’t differ much from the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but costing $ 200 less and having a more compact and slim body make it a better purchase option for most users. Read Our Analysis