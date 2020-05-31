भू नक्शा मध्य प्रदेश 2020 यहाँ देखे | Bhu Naksha MP

Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha Land Records 2020: If you are a citizen of Madhya Pradesh then you will surely be happy to know about the Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. The government authorities of Madhya Pradesh did launch an online portal for the welfare of the citizens residing in the state. With the help of the online portal, people will be able to get essential information about the land records of their agricultural lands, plots, etc. MP Bhu Naksha portal will help people to get all the details about the land records while they are sitting at home.

We all know that it will be essential to go to the government administrator’s offices in order to get the land records. But you will not have to go to the administrative office as the government authorities of Madhya Pradesh did launch the online portal. The MP Bhu Naksha portal will provide you essential information about your land records online. So you will also be able to take the print out of the land records with the hell of the Bhu Naksha portal. Every citizen of Madhya Pradesh can have the detail of their lands such as land description, Khasra number, B1, and other land records.

There are many benefits that the people will get by using the MP Bhu Naksha online portal. It will be easier for people to get land records and details when they are buying or selling any piece of land. You can also view the Land Map by using the online portal that the government authorities of Madhya Pradesh did launch. All the land data and details are available in the digital format that you can get from anywhere and anytime. So you will not have to struggle much in obtaining the land records.

Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha 2020

The government of Madhya Pradesh takes an initiative with launching an online portal that will serve its citizens with land records. Citizens residing in Madhya Pradesh will get the essential details about the land records of the state. There is an online portal that the government of Madhya Pradesh offers people and the name of the portal is MP Bhu Naksha. Any person residing in the state can get the information on land records by visiting the official website of the portal. You can get a lot of details on the MP Bhu Naksha online portal. Such as the name of the owner of the land, cultivators name, areal of the land, and many more details.

The MP Bhu Naksha Portal Land Records will include numerous types of details that you will need for various works. There is important information that you can get with the Bhu Naksha portal like sale deeds that several government departments manage. The portal also includes Records of Rights (RoR), Tenancy and Crop Inspection Register (RTC), and other land records. Additionally, the land records will also provide you with details on the shape of the land, area of land, soil type, and details about irrigation of land and crops.

Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha District Wise Land Records

There are many districts of Madhya Pradesh for which people can be able to obtain the land records in the Bhu Naksha portal. Here, we are going to provide you a list of the districts that you can have the land records from the Bhu Naksha portal. One can get information about the plot or agricultural lands for the following districts from the online portal.

AgarMalwa (आगर मालवा), Khargone (खरगौन), Alirajpur (अलीराजपुर), Mandla (मंडला), Anuppur (अनूपपुर), Mandsaur (मंदसौर), Ashok Nagar (अशोकनगर), Morena (मुरैना), Balaghat (बालाघाट), Narsinghpur (नरसिंहपुर), Barwani (बड़वानी), Neemuch (नीमच), Betul (बैतूल), Niwari (निवाड़ी), Bhind (भिण्‍ड), Panna (पन्ना), Bhopal (भोपाल), Raisen (रायसेन), Burhanpur (बुरहानपुर), Rajgarh (राजगढ़), Chhatarpur (छतरपुर), Ratlam (रतलाम), Chhindwara (छिंदवाड़ा), Rewa (रीवा), Damoh (दमोह), Sagar (सागर), Datia (दतिया), Satna (सतना), Dewas (देवास), Sehore (सीहोर), Dhar (धार), Seoni (सिवनी), Dindori (डिंडौरी), Shahdol (शहडोल), Guna (गुना), Shajapur (शाजापुर), Gwalior (ग्वालियर), Sheopur (श्योपुर), Harda (हरदा), Shivpuri (शिवपुरी), Hoshangabad (होशंगाबाद), Sidhi (सीधी), Indore (इंदौर), Singrouli (सिंगरौली), Jabalpur (जबलपुर), Tikamgarh (टीकमगढ़), Jhabua (झाबुआ), Ujjain (उज्जैन), Katni (कटनी), Umaria (उमरिया), Khandwa (खण्‍डवा), and Vidisha (विदिशा).

How To Check Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha Online?

In order to check the Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha Online, you will have to follow a simple and easy process properly. You can be able to take a print out also by following the procedure step by step. You will not have to worry about it at all if you do not the process of how to check the Bhu Naksha portal for land records. Because you will just have to follow the below-given simple steps and you can have the essential details about land records through the online portal. The steps are as follows.

First of all, you will have to visit the official website of MP Bhu Naksha i.e. mpbhuabhilekh.nic.in

Then you will have to select the District, Tehsil, RI, Halka, and Village

You will have to choose the Khasra number of your land area on the map

Also, you can enter your Khasra number directly in the search box

After selecting the Khasra number of your land, you can check your Plot Info at the side

Click on the link that is given below the Reports on the Plot Info

That’s all, you can now have a look at the land map of the plot or agricultural land

You can also take a print out of the same from the portal. In the same way, people can check the land map of any plot in any state of Madhya Pradesh.

Frequently Asked Questions:

We hope that you now have all the essential details about the Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. But you will surely have some queries or doubts in your mind. So we are going to list out some of the most frequently asked questions about the Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. You can have more knowledge and information by going through these questions.

How to get the land map of your plot online?

It is so simple and easy to get the land map of your plot online with the help of the Madhya Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. You will just have to visit the official website of the MP Bhu Naksha portal and enter the appropriate details about the land. Then you will get the land map of the plot that you are looking for.

Can it be possible to take a print out of the land map?

It will be possible to download or print the land map by entering the District, Tehsil, and other details on the online portal.