भू नक्शा उत्तर प्रदेश 2020 यहाँ देखे | Bhu Naksha UP

Uttar Pradesh Bhu-Naksha 2020: Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha is one of the initiatives that the government authorities of Uttar Pradesh did launch. It is basically an online portal that was launched and operated by the Uttar Pradesh government. The government authorities surely did start this Bhu Naksha portal in order to provide information about the land records to the citizens of the state. Any citizen of the state can be able to have access to the land records with the help of this online portal.

You must surely have heard about the name of the Bhu Naksha portal. The government authorities of Uttar Pradesh did surely make it easy for people to have a look at the land before they want to buy or sell the land. You will be able to find all kinds of details about the land records on the Bhu Naksha portal. Such as the name of the owner, type of the land, and more information on the agricultural as well as other types of lands. It will be essential for any and every person to check the Bhu Naksha portal while purchasing or selling any piece of land.

In this article, we are going to inform you about the Bhu Naksha portal and why you will need it. If you do not have any clue or knowledge about the online portal that was specially made for you. Then you will surely not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are going to provide you every little essential detail on the Bhu Naksha portal. Also, you can have so many benefits using the portal such as you can check the land records easily using the portal.

Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha 2020

The government officials of Uttar Pradesh did launch the Bhu Naksha online portal for the welfare of the citizens. All the land records and data are available on the online portal as digital information. One can be able to have access to check Bhu Naksha, Bhu Abhilekh, Bhulekh data, and more about the land records of the state. Not only you can be able to view the records of agricultural land but also you can have the land records of public places, government places, etc. Also, you can be able to take the online print outs of the land records that are available on the online portal. Here in this article, you will have the information about how you can have access to the helpful land records.

The data collection for the Bhu Naksha online portal did begin from 2 May 2016. But even now, the data for the online portal is updating for the better record of the lands.

Bhulekh Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Important Components

It will be beneficial for all the people to know about the important components of the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha 2020. You will just have to go through the article to the end in order to have all the information about the Bhu Naksha portal. If you will have the knowledge about the important component of UP Bhu Naksha then you can understand and use the Bhu Naksha portal better. The important aspects and components of the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha online portal are as follows.

Jamabandi or Fard or RoR:

It will include the main records of the agricultural land such as the owner’s name, cultivator name, Khasra number, Area of land, Crop description, etc.

Jamabandi or Fard will be able to provide you important information about water irrigation, crop fertilization, and other details for the agricultural land.

Khata or Khewat Number:

Khata or Khewat number is a unique account number that every owner of the agricultural land has.

With the help of this Khata or Khewat number, you can be able to have all the information about the owner’s agricultural land.

Khasra-Khatauni Number:

Khasra-Khatauni Number is a unique number that the cultivator set has which will be useful for cultivating various areas of land.

Due to the help of the Khasra-Khatauni Number, you can get the information about the cultivator.

Procedure To Check Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal

In order to have all the information about the land records, you will have to check the Bhu Naksha online portal. If you do not know that procedure to check the online portal of Bhu Naksha. Then you will not have to struggle with it anymore. We are going to provide you a step by step procedure to check the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal. You will just have to follow through the process carefully with each and every step and you will be able to check the land records on it. The steps to check the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal are as follows.

First of all, you will need a laptop or computer with an active internet connection

Then you will have to visit the official website of the Bhu Naksha i.e. http://upbhulekh.gov.in/

All the schemes and aspects of the land records will appear on the screen. Such as “खतौनी कोड जाने”, “भूखण्ड का यूनिक कोड जाने”, “खतौनी की नकल देखे”, etc.

Among them, you will have to click on “खतौनी की नकल देखे”

As soon as you will click on it, the verification page will appear on the screen

You will have to enter the CAPTCHA Code appropriately and click on “Submit”

Then you will have to choose the district, town, village, and the first letter of the village name

After that, search for the name of the landowner and there are 3 ways to search for it

You will get the online record of the land that you are searching for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions that people always have about the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal. They are as follows:

How can you get the details about the land online?

With the help of the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal, you can be able to check the land records and details about the land online.

What is the process to know the area of any plot?

You will just have to enter the appropriate details such as the owner’s name, Khata or Khasra Number, etc in the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal.

Can it be possible to know the name of the owner of the land through the Bhu Naksha Portal?

Yes, the Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Portal is made to provide people with the land records and details. You will have to choose the district and area of the land on the portal and you will get the essential information about the land-owner on the Bhu Naksha Portal.