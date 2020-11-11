Аll You Need to Know About Virtual Sports: Pros and Cons

The development and improvement of 3D graphics and innovative technologies have led to the improvement in virtual sports and their expansion. Today, virtual sports have already become an important addition to gambling platforms because they provide new opportunities for betting. Here is the introduction into the virtual sports and see how they are different from the real ones.

WHAT ARE VIRTUAL SPORTS?

Virtual sports have originated from fantasy sports and are inspired by real sports events. Virtual sports were introduced for the first time in 1961 when John Burgeson created a program of a fantasy baseball where the outcome was determined by RNG. Then, with the development of computer technologies and graphics, virtual sports started significantly improving, and today, they are popular among gamblers all over the world.

In this kind of sports, the participants are the virtual models of real sports teams and actual sports starts, and the existing rules from real sports disciplines are applied. The game takes place with the help of artificial intelligence that analyses the individual characteristics of participants, including their injuries, stamina, physical parameters, etc. In contrast to the outcome of real events, here, the result is determined by the random number generator (RNG).

These simulations of sports are mainly used for betting purposes, as it is possible to bet at any time regardless of the schedule of real tournaments. These virtual sports substitute the real ones, as it is possible to see favorite sports teams, as well as enjoy the real events’ atmosphere with the help of realistic animation and high-quality audio.

Dozens of virtual teams are taking part in competitions held daily, and this is one of the main advantages of virtual sports.

Among the most popular virtual sports betting disciplines, there are:

football;

tennis;

motorcycle racing and auto racing;

horse racing;

speedway and dog racing;

bicycle racing.

VIRTUAL SPORTS ADVANTAGES

There are numerous advantages of virtual sports. The main ones are the widespread accessibility and absence of external factors that might stop the tournament or unexpectedly influence its results. These factors are weather conditions, injuries, or psychological states of players.

Virtual sports are popular among players as it is possible to bet on their favorite sport discipline with a familiar team any time without the need to wait for an actual tournament.

Virtual sports are quite transparent because there are still no cases of so-called fixed matches when the results are already predetermined.

DISADVANTAGES OF VIRTUAL SPORTS

Speaking about the disadvantages of Virtual sports, we should refer to random data generator (RDG) that, basically, predetermines the outcome of the event. It means that no betting experience, skills, and knowledge are required in virtual sports events. Games become more down to chance, so it is better not to invest large amounts of money into them.

TO INTEGRATE OR NOT TO INTEGRATE

If you are still thinking if virtual sports is worth to be integrated into your platform and offered to your clients, quit hesitating. This type of games is especially popular in these hard pandemic times, when betting on real sports is on pause due to matches being cancelled or postponed. Punters’ interest in betting is not decreasing (in fact, it is raising, as we spend more time in our homes), so virtual sports present a great opportunity for your business to stay afloat! For easy and fast integration you can turn to online gambling aggregators.

Virtual sports are a new type of betting opportunities that allow online casinos expanding their audiences and entering new markets. Despite the fact that virtual sports don’t engage real people, they stay attractive and exciting for many gamblers.