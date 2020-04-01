Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Recent Updates

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai any Recent News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and the best Indian Television show across the web. This show is available for live streaming on Hotstar and even telecasted on St. Gytar Plus TV channel. On 12th January 2019, this show was premiered and another longest-running (4th position) Indian television show. It was directed by Kut Productions and produced by the most famous Rajan Shahi. The best cast members are Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karen Mehra, and Hina Khan.

Recent News

Cleans her Doormat

Hina Khan, the famous TV actor had uploaded a new video on her social media account on cleaning a doormat. “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” & “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” actor is under self-isolation and canceled her shootings in film city due to avoid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Entertain the Audience

Shivangi Joshi playing the Naira role on the most popular Star Plus show named “’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” had provided a new announcement with regards to her show. The actress informed her viewers through the social media platform (i.e. Instagram) that the show will broadcast for one hour on the Star Plus channel.

With regards to the Coronavirus spread, it could be a tough time for any people to stay self-isolated at home. “’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” team decided to entertain the audience with more changes and even show running time to one hour. Shivangi informed that on Instagram video that the show will be running from Monday to Saturday from 9 PM to 10 PM on Star Plus TV channel.

No Leaps

The drama-packed episodes of “’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” TV show broadcasted on Star Plus channel had managed to impress numerous viewers across the globe. More than 3,000 completed episodes, this show would be one of the best shows aired on Indian Television. Mohsin Khan plays the role of Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira respectively. Their sizzling chemistry helped them to attract a huge fan follower. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the entire film industry was stalled and expected to start at the earliest.