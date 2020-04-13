Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tappu says ‘father’ to Bhide, Sonu’s love crossed all limits

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update:

To give a new angle to the story in the TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers showed a love angle between Sonu and Tappu. Tappu guts in the ceremony. Proposes to Sonu, Bhide’s daughter. Tappu sits on his knees and tells Sonu about his heart. Tappu speaks Sonu to I love you not once but many times.

Fights on this action of Tappu fiercely showers him, when Tappu is asking Sonu for his answer, only when the fight comes on stage in anger and crushes him with a rose from Tappu’s hand. He is angry at Tappu for his behavior, on which Tappu tells him that he loves Sonu since childhood. Tappu tells Bhide that, ‘Bhide Papa, I used to come to you only because of Sonu. From today onwards, you are my father like Sonu. ”Bhide is extremely angry after listening to Tappu, while Jethalal praises Tappu for choosing Sonu.

Actually, Bhide is dreaming that Tappu is gathering courage and proposing his daughter Sonu in the ceremony. Eventually, Bhide’s dream breaks when Madhavi and Sonu shoot water at him. The clash senses and tells Madhavi the truth of all the dreams. Madhavi laughs at her dream and tells her that nothing like this will happen.

After some time, Tappu comes to Bhide’s house to meet Sonu and gives a card to Sonu in front of him. Seeing the card, Bhide is scared for a moment that Tappu will not propose to his daughter. But this card is requested by Sonu for his parents on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Seeing the card, Bhide is overjoyed and hugs Sonu.