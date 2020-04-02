Money Heist Season 4 Download Leaked by Torrent

Money Heist is another most popular Spanish TV series broadcasted through Network Antenna 3 and its real name is “La casa de Papel”. This is one of the best crime drama series across the online platform. The La Casa de Papel’s translation is referred to as “The House of Paper”. Alex Pina, the creator of this web series will plan to create in two different parts.

They broadcast around 15 episodes through the Spanish TV channel “Network Antenna 3” starting from 2nd May 2017 to 23rd November 2017.

Money Heist Season 4 – Release Date

It is expected that the Money Heist Season 4 TV series will be released on 3rd April 2020. With a similar pattern for previous seasons, the release dates are followed the same: 9th May 2017: Money Heist Season 1 released or launched and 16th October 2017: Season 2 released quickly. However, on 19th July 2019, the Money Heist Season 3 was dropped (which is less than a year) before working on the new season episodes.

Most of them are anxiously waiting for the Money Heist Season 4 release date. As per the report, Netflix has planned to broadcast a new documentary (similar to the earlier seasons) on behalf of the new series. It should become the most popular and international phenomenon across fan followers. As per the Fotogramas (the Spanish Film magazine), this season will also include some documentaries from Alex Pina (Creator & Partner) within the cast members.

Money Heist Season 4 – Cast

The new teaser trailer of the Money Heist Season 4 will confirm or reveal the list of cast members. This short clip confirmed the following members: Luke Peros (Marsella), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Rodrigo De La Serna (Palermo), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Miguel Herran (Rio), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon), Alvaro Morte (Professor), and Ursula Corbero (Tokyo).

You can also experience some surprises during the end of the third season (Money Heist Season 3) and making special appearances by Alba Flores as Nairobi and also Pedro Alonso as Berlin (currently dead). The new series will include other returning cast members like Arturo Roman (Enrique Arce) and Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri). As of now, there is no update or announcement to include any new additions or cast members to Season 4.