Kundali Bhagya any Recent News

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and the best Hindi romantic television series across the Indian film industry. Karen holds Preeta and even responsible for Karen’s father’s death due to Prithvi and Sherlyn. In order to take revenge, he married Preeta and fate keeps them together.

Recent News

Coronavirus Lockdown

Earlier episodes, Karen was forced to agree for marrying Mahira and even Preeta is so confused and doesn’t know whether she can stop the marriage or not. There are numerous rumors on audience minds and they would like to know whether they got married or not. Later, Mahira took full control of Karen’s life and decided to play it safe. Recent episodes showcase that Mahira & Sherlyn can convince Karen and informed that Preeta had killed his father “Mahesh”.

She also informed Karen that this could be the best method to safeguard her family and leaving Preeta alone forever. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the show had stopped the shooting. In the meantime, Preeta was able to find the truth of Mahira and her dangerous characters. She also prefers to stop the marriage to protect Karen.

Sammy Crush on Srishti

Within the Kundali Bhagyas’s exclusive clip reveals that Sammy already interested to have a crush on Srishti (one of the most important secrets). Sammy (Abhishek Kapur) and Srishti (Anjum Fakih) played some important cute couples in the Kundali Bhagya TV series. They both have fun and never distracted by the drama created by Preeta & Karen. Without any drama, they both tackle together to manage their family members.

Sammy (Abhishek Kapur) will always remember the most embarrassing moment with Srishti (Anjum). They both recounts the time when they are attending the function at the Zee Rishtey Awards. He also doesn’t know the hometown of Srishti and thought that it could be near Mumbai. However, Anjum informed that her hometown is not Mumbai but Ratnagiri.