Kumkum Bhagya Telecast Download Recent News

Kumkum Bhagya any Recent News

Kumkum Bhagya is another most popular Indian Television drama web series and created under Balaji Telefilms (Ekta Kapoor, Producer). On April 15th, 2014 this show was telecasted on Zee TV channel. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha played Jane Austen’s show based on Sensibility and Sense. This series will start based on the true story of her mother Sarla Arora, who hopes to see her daughter’s marriage Bulbul and Pragya.

The show later revolved around Pragya and Abhi. On March 18th, 2019 the separation of Pragya & Abhi, they introduce the twenty-year leap. They also introduced the post-leap of Naina Singh & Mugdha Chapekar as separated twin daughters Rhea Mehra and Prachi Arora by Pragya & Abhi.

Recent News

Pragya & Abhi Meeting

Simultaneously, Pragya & Abhi would like to meet their separated twin daughters named Prachi & Rhea respectively. The moment of regrets & pain will bring together to join Pragya & Abhi. However, you need to wait to watch numerous unfolds, turns, and twists across the Kumkum Bhagya storyline. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 effect, you need to stay safe and keep calm until the next update.

Kiara’s Beautiful Memories

Kumkum Bhagya’s latest story will focus more on Pragya & Abhi with untold separation. On the other side, Prachi and Ranbir love each other in the air. Both Pragya and Abhi’s hearts were broken because of Kiara (a missing dead girl child). Abhi also decided to help Ranbir for proposing his love. They both had a hard time because of losing Kiara. Each other need to get closer to the feeling of separation and pain.

Destiny for reuniting Abhi & Pragya soon

Most of the viewers are very much interested to know the next happening on the Kumkum Bhagya TV show. Whether destiny will bring Pragya & Abhi to get together and get closer to each other. It is essential to check the website or trailers regularly to get more updates or other information on the Kumkum Bhagya TV serial.