Filmywap 2020: Movierulz Watch Movie Online:

In times of Quarantine, your only saving grace can be the internet and some shows and movies. Piracy reaches an all-time high in situations like these where people are unwilling to pay for streaming services and to buy content online. Despite cheaper options and packages on OTT platforms, Piracy and illegally downloading content is rampant. One such website where you can download all the latest movies in Hollywood, Bollywood and other regional languages is Filmywap 2020.

What is Filmywap 2020?

This website is used most often for downloading the latest movies only a week or two after they hit the theatres. These movies can range from Hollywood movies to regional movies in Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, etc. On Filmywap, there is no dearth of content and movies that you can download for free. However, all of these movies are pirated and illegally available for download.

One of the oldest websites, Filmywap, gets thousands of customers almost every day, and this is mainly because of three factors, free download, variety, and ease of access. Many other websites like Filmywap have mushroomed recently, and Piracy has become a booming business.

Filmywap 2020 in India

Piracy in any form of any content is entirely illegal in India. The piracy law in India states “Viewing, downloading, exhibiting or duplicating an illicit copy of the contents under this URL is punishable as an offence under the laws of India, including but not limited to under Sections 63, 63-A, 65 and 65-A of the Copyright Act, 1957 which prescribe imprisonment for three years and also fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.” Leaked and pirated downloads are also illegal in India and are a punishable offence.

What are some of the adverse effects of Piracy?

Piracy is not only damaging for the owner of the content but also for the user. By illegally downloading free material instead of subscribing to it or buying it, the creator loses out on a lot of revenue. Especially for small scale creators, it can be extremely detrimental to sales and revenue as there are a lot of additional costs during the production, which they hope to cover through money generated in sales. For the user, the illegally downloaded content can not only put them in legal trouble but can also be potentially harmful to them.

Pirated content usually contains viruses and other softwares that can compromise your data. These harmful softwares could be malware, adware or spyware. Clicking on the links of the download can also open potentially dangerous pop-ups with viruses and bugs that can damage the electronics that you are using. It is best to buy subscriptions of steaming services as they have become cheaper and come in a variety of packages.

Disclaimer: This website in no way condones Piracy and condemns websites that promote and contain links where content can be illegally downloaded. This article is not an attempt to encourage Piracy among its readers and is strictly against it.