Featured NEWS

Bestwap Fmovies & movierulz Leaked Dubbed Movie Download Links

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
3 Min Read
Bestwap website 2020 
Bestwap website 2020 

Bestwap Fmovies & movierulz Leaked Dubbed Movie Download Links

Bestwap is an illegal pirated website which provides a duplicate version of mp3 songs along with a great variety of movies. This site is mainly operated from the USA. For its HD clarity, high speed, clear sound quality, fluid access people are in love with it. This site allows its users to download and watch its content absolutely free anywhere anytime. This website fulfills its customer’s demand as their requirements in various languages in a variety of formats.

Bestwap website 2020 
Bestwap website 2020

On this page one can get any latest movies, songs, or any type of old and new video in different tastes including horror, thriller, parody, romantic, emotional etc, also with double dubbed language movies. Along with Hollywood movies, all types of Indian films like Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali are also in it. It also leaked new animated cartoon films in the best HD quality. It can be used on mobile as well as on the computer.

Bestwap Fmovies & movierulz Leaked Dubbed Movie Download Links

 Details about Bestwap:

Owner: redacted for privacy[whoisguard.inc.]

Hosting company: Cloudflare.inc

DNS: dan.ns.cloudflare.com

dina.ns.clouflare.com

License: free

Version: v3.0

Requirement: android 4.0 and above

To escape from the red- eye of cyber cell Bestwap changes its URL frequently in order to hide its mischievous deeds. Some of them are given below-

SLNew domain linkSLNew domain linkSLNew domain link
1Bestwap.in6Bestwap.lol11Bestwap.world
2Betswap.biz7Bestwap.org12Bestwap.vip
3Bestwap.info8Bestwap.viz13Bestwap.icu
4Betswap.icu9Bestwap.south14Bestwap.site
5Bwstwap.trade10Bestwap.vip15Bestwap.com

Impact on box office: It’s very easy to access this site. By some clicks your requirement is in your device. For its easy steps and fluid browsing system it’s very popular to the next Zen-y group. But the addiction of using this type of pirated site may cause a massive loss in box office revenue causing tremendous economical diminishes in Indian film industry and entertainment production

 Covid-19 impact: From the last two months due to the effect of covid-19 and for the lengthy lockdown period, people get bored in their quarantine phase. All the theatres and T.V. productions are closed.

In this crucial situation, pirated sites like Bestwap are on their target to fulfill the demand to entertain its client, which e is one of the biggest reasons for its rapid access.

Disclaimer: Along with all over the world, piracy is illegal in India. To stop it, Indian government take a strict step by introducing the cinematograph amendment bill 2019, an update version of the bill passed in 1952,in addition of section 6AA.The main motto of this act is to declare the site as illegal, and to punish all who are into it. Even selling pirated documents and browsing pirated sites can be treated as criminal offence. So, let’s unite ourselves to fight against piracy to save the real, as Joe Kraus said-“fight piracy, don’t squash innovation”

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.