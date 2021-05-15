WBHRB Recruitment 2021 for 1023 Pharmacist & Staff Nurse at www.wbhealth.gov.in

A WB Health Staff Nurse & Pharmacist notification announced for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist at wbhealt.gov.in so if you are searching for WBHRB Recruitment 2021 then this is the time that you should apply for the same.

West Bengal State Health and Family Samiti have recently announced notification to fill the vacancies for various posts.

Candidates who are interested in getting a government job for all of them here is the opportunity to go through with given details that will be useful to you in applying for WBHRB Recruitment 2021.

West Bengal State Health & Family Samiti is under the control of state government through job announced by them will be under state government payroll.

According to official notification, total numbers of vacancies are 1023 and against them, numbers of interested candidates will be in large amount.

Applicants who are qualified as per the eligibility mentioned in the official notification only will submit their application form and other will not.

It will be better for all of the aspirants that you should first check out required eligibility criteria and then apply for your interesting post.

Online acceptance of application has started from October 15, 2021, so if you are looking forward to WBHRB Recruitment then apply from the available link, or you can visit the official website.

After completion of registration or we can say after submission of your application form, you will get a notification on an official site for further details regarding WBHRB Recruitment for Staff Nurse and Pharmacist 2021.

Detail of WBHRB Recruitment:

WBHRB Recruitment Data Manager:- 01 post

WBHRB Recruitment Staff Nurse:- 618 posts

WBHRB Recruitment Pharmacist:- 309 posts

WBHRB Recruitment Public Health Manager:- 86 posts

WBHRB Recruitment PHP & Monitoring Manager :- 09 posts

Application Fee WBHRB Recruitment

Candidates who belong from the general category they all required paying Rs.100 as an application fee. Applicants who belong from the reserved category they all required to pay Rs.50 as an application fee.

Fees paid in form of DD and it to be issued from any nationalized bank for WBHRB Recruitment 2021 as 1023 Staff Nurse & Pharmacist at www.wbhealth.gov.in

Vacancies & Pay Scale WBHRB Recruitment

Data Manager – 01 posts and pay scale will be applicable Rs.23270 per month

Staff Nurse – 618 posts and pay scale will be applicable Rs.17220 per month

Pharmacist – 309 posts and pay scale will be applicable Rs.16860 per month

Public health Manager – 86 posts and pay scale will be applicable Rs.25000 per month

PHP & Monitoring Manager – 09 posts and pay scale will be applicable Rs.22000 per month

Educational Qualification is different for all posts so according to your interest and your educational eligibility you should apply for the post.

Age limit will be 40 years for all posts as on September 01, 2021.

WBHRB Recruitment Notification 2021