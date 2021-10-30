WBHRB Admit card Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 Apply 6368 Grade II Vacancies at www.wbhrb.in:

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has released the notification for the Nurse Recruitment 2020 among 6368 vacancies of Grade II at the official site www.wbhrb.in. So the eligible candidates may apply online before the last date. The last date of submits the application form is 2020. This is the state government’s job. So those candidates who get the government job they can apply for these vacant posts.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board is known as WBHRB. The headquarters located in Kolkata City, in West Bengal State. The WBHRB hires highly skilled candidates for the various posts permanently or temporarily. The job-based in Kolkata. So the eligible candidates may apply online on to the official site before the last date. Detailed information regarding this post given below.

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has been declared the Recruitment notification for the WBHRB Staff Nurse among the 6368 n7umber of vacancies. So the eligible candidates may apply at the official site. The eligibility criteria for this recruitment given below.

Name of the Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Name of the Post: Staff Nurse Grade II

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 6368 number of vacancies available.

For GNM : Total 4139 vacancies available.

For Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) : Total 2101 vacancies available.

For Post B.Sc. (Nursing) : Total 128 vacancies available.

Age Limits: The Applicants minimum age should be 18 years, and the maximum age should be 32 years. And the upper age relaxation should be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be passed with General Nursing and Midwifery / Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) from any Nursing Training School or College of Nursing recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or Respective State Nursing Council.

Registration as a Female Nurse Midwife is from the West Bengal Nursing Council.

The applicants have knowledge of Bengali / Nepali – Both Spoken & Written.

Application Fee: The applicants pay the application fee up to Rs.160/- only for all categories.

Pay Scale: Candidates who are qualified for the Nursing Grade II post will get the pay scale of Rs.7100/- to Rs.37600/- with grade pay up to Rs.3600/-.

Selection Process: The selection process is based on the first conduct Preliminary Examination, Main Written Exam, Personal Interview, and then Document Verification.

How to apply for the Nursing Grade II Recruitment 2020?

The WBHRB has been released the Staff Nursing Grade II Recruitment 2020 notification on to the official site. So the eligible candidates may apply online to the official site. Candidates follow these steps to apply for this recruitment as shown below.

First, open the official site of the WBHRB at wbhrb.in. Then on the home page find out the link “Staff Nurse Grade II Rec recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then start to fill the Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button. After that upload your scanned photo, signature, and other necessary documents. Then complete the payment of the application fee process. Then verify all details and click on the submit button. Save it and take a print out for further use.

WBHRB Recruitment

Official Site: www.wbhrb.in