UPPSC PCS Pre Syllabus 2021: Prelims exam pattern.

In this article, you will find the exam pattern and the syllabus of the UP PSC exam. The date of the preliminary examination is 13th June 2021. The final exam will be on 3rd October 2021. There will be two papers, and the timing of both will be different.

Paper-1 will between 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and paper-2 will between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s chief secretary, has released vacancies. It includes 416 posts. If you are eligible, then you can apply at the official website. In this article, we included exam pattern and syllabus. If you want more details, visit the official website.

The exam pattern and syllabus are available in both Hindi and English language and pdf format. For more detail, check the official website http://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Exam Pattern:

The written test will be MCQs type. There will be two papers: Paper-1 and Paper-2. Each paper will be of 200 marks. The time duration will be of 2 hours for each paper. Paper-1 will be of 150 questions, and Paper-2 will be of 100 questions.

If you want to qualify, you must have to clear Paper-2 with at least 33%.

Compulsory Subjects:

Sr. No. Subject Marks Time Duration 1 General Hindi 150 3 Hours 2 Essay 150 3 Hours 3 General Studies-I 200 2 Hours 4 General Studies-II 200 2 Hours 5 General Studies-III 200 2 Hours 6 General Studies-IV 200 2 Hours 7 Optional Subject Paper-1 200 3 Hours 8 Optional Subject Paper-2 200 3 Hours

There will be only 1 optional subject in the exam, and you will not be able to offer more than 1 subject from below.

Group A:

Sociology Social Work Anthropology

Group B:

Statistics Mathematics

Group C:

Animal husbandry and Veterinary Science Agriculture

Group D:

Electrical Engineering Civil Engineering Mechanical Engineering Agriculture Engineering

Group E:

Hindi Literature English Literature Arabic Literature Sanskrit Literature Urdu Literature Persian Literature

Group F:

Public Administration Political Science and International Relations

Group G:

Public Administration Management

Subject-wised Syllabus:

Paper-1: General Studies, 200 Marks, Duration: 2 hours

General Science Current events of national and international importance Indian national movement and history of India General issues on environmental ecology, Bio-diversity, and Climate change Economic and social development: Social sector, Demographics, Sustainable development poverty inclusion Indian and world geography: Social, Physical, and Economic geography of India and the world

Paper-2: General Studies

General mental ability Decision making and problem-solving Logical reasoning and analytical ability Comprehension Interpersonal skills such as communication skills Elementary Mathematics up to class-10 level includes Arithmetic, Geometry, Algebra, and Statistics. General Hindi up to class-10 General English up to class-10

General English (up to class-10):

Fill in the blanks Parts of speech Comprehension Idioms and phrases Words meanings Direct and indirect speech Active and passive voice Transformation of sentences Punctuation and spellings Vocabulary and usage.

And General Hindi (up to class-10).

