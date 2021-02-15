UP TGT PGT Teacher Recruitment 2021: Total 15508 vacancies.

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has released 15508 posts of TGT and PGT teachers in government schools. You can find more details at www.upsessb.org.

You can download the official notification at the official website. Let’s discuss the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview Organization Name: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board Rectt. Advt. No. 01/2020 & 02/2020 Name of the Posts: TGT & PGT Teachers Total No. of Vacancies: 15,508 Nature of Post: Permanent Job Category: State Government Jobs Job Placement: Anywhere in Uttar Pradesh Apply Mode: Online mode only Application Dates: Will be intimated in due course Selection Process: Written Exam & Interview Official Websites: www.upsessb.org www.pariksha.up.nic.in

Subject-wise vacancies:

Subject-wise Vacancies (TGT) Sr. Subject names Vacancies 1 SCIENCE 1943 2 HINDI 1956 3 SANSKRIT 1035 4 HOME SCIENCE 771 5 SOCIAL SCIENCE 1578 6 MATHS 1989 7 ART 813 8 ENGLISH 1783 9 AGRICULTURE 185 10 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 545 11 COMMERCE 135 12 SEWING 23 13 URDU 77 14 MUSIC INSTRUMENTAL 20 15 MUSIC VOCAL 60 Total Vacancies: 12913

Subject-wise Vacancies (PGT) Sr. Subject Names Vacancies 1 CIVICS 183 2 CHEMISTRY 171 3 PHYSICS 158 4 BIOLOGY 114 5 GEOGRAPHY 258 6 MATHS 99 7 ENGLISH 297 8 SOCIOLOGY 78 9 ECONOMICS 171 10 HISTORY 90 11 HINDI 410 12 AGRICULTURE 38 13 EDUCATION 30 14 PSYCHOLOGY 47 15 SANSKRIT 266 16 ART 76 17 LOGIC 7 18 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 13 19 COMMERCE 45 20 MILITARY SCIENCE 10 21 HOME SCIENCE 13 22 MUSIC VOCAL 9 23 MUSIC INSTRUMENTAL 12 Total Vacancies: 2595

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

More than 21 years. Age relaxation will be there for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

TGT posts: Graduation degree required in a relevant subject and B.Ed or BTC or any other training certificate. PGT posts: Post Graduation required in a relevant subject.

Pay Scale:

TGT posts: Pay scale will be INR 44900/- to INR 142400/- plus grade pay of INR 4600/- as level 7. PGT posts: Pay scale will be INR 47600/- to INR 151100/- plus grade pay of INR 4800/- as level 8.

Application Fee:

Category Application Fee Online Processing Charge Total Fee General/ Unreserved INR 700/- INR 50/- INR 750/- EWS (TGT) INR 400/- INR 50/- INR 450/- EWS (PGT) INR 600/- INR 50/- INR 650/- OBC INR 700/- INR 50/- INR 750/- SC INR 400/- INR 50/- INR 450/- ST INR 200/- INR 50/- INR 250/- Independent Combat Fighter Dependents The total fee will be as per their Basic category. Ex-serviceman The total fee will be as per their Basic category. Female The total fee will be as per their Basic category. PwD A half fee of their primary category total fees. Mode of Fee Payments – Application fees can be deposited through three payment modes: Net banking, Card payment, and Other payment options.

Selection Process:

TGT posts: Written exam + Wrightage – 500 marks. PGT posts: A. Written exam (85% marks weightage) – 425 marks, B. Interview (10% marks weightage) – 50 marks. C. Special Qualification (for P.hd/D.Phil – 2%, for M.Ed – 2%, and for B.Ed – 1%) (Total 5% marks weightage) – 25 marks.

How to Apply:

open the website http://pariksha.up.nic.in/. Find and click on ‘Online application for UPSESSB TGT PGT examination 2021. Download the pdf file of notification. Read all the instructions and check the eligibility criteria before applying. Click on ‘Apply online.’ Fill up all the required details such as Father’s Name, Gender, Date of birth, Marital status, Category, Contact number, Email ID, Address, etc., without making any mistake. Upload passport-sized photo, signature, and other required documents in JPG format as per instructions. Collect e-receipt after paying fees online. Verify all the details you have filled in and click on the ‘Submit’ button. Take a print out of the application form and payment receipt for future use.

Key Dates and Time:

Key Dates and Time Notification Date: TBA Opening Date for Online Registration of Applications (Part 1): TBA Closing Date for Online Registration of Applications (Part 1): TBA Due Date to Pay Application Fee: TBA Last Date to Submit Online Application Form (Part 2): TBA Call Letter Download Dates: 01 week before date of exam UP TGT PGT Exam Date: TBA Written Exam Result Date: TBA Interview Schedule: TBA Final Result/ Merit List Release Date: TBA

Exam Pattern:

Description TGT Examination PGT Examination Exam Type Objective Type Written Exam Objective Type Written Exam Question Type MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) Total Questions 125 questions 125 questions Total Marks 500 marks 425 marks Total Time Duration 2 hours 2 hours Marks per Question 4 marks per correct answer 3.4 marks per correct answer Negative Marking No negative marks No negative marks

Syllabus:

Sections Detailed Syllabus General English Syllabus Verb, Adverb, Vocabulary, Spelling, Articles, Idioms, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms, Comprehension, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Phrases, Cloze Test, Subject-Verb Agreement, Grammar, Antonyms, Tenses, Punctuation, Narration, Unseen Passages, Sentence Rearrangement, etc. General Knowledge/ Awareness Syllabus History, History About Uttar Pradesh, Current Events, Culture, General Polity, Arts, Sports, Geography, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, Economic Scene, etc. Numerical Ability & Reasoning Syllabus Simplification, Pipes, Time & Work, Profit & Loss, Boats, Streams, Time, Distance, Problems on Ages, Averages, Cisterns, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Percentages, Data Interpretation, etc.

If you have any queries, you can contact below:

Contact Address: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board

23, Allenganj, Allahabad – 211002 Helpline Numbers: 0532 – 2466851 & +91-8299325775 (Helpline will open only between 10 AM to 05 PM, Monday to Sunday) Official Email ID: [email protected]

Wishing you all the best, and stay tuned for the next update.