UP Police Recruitment 2021: Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander Posts.

Vacancies at UP Police is released now. You can apply for the respective post at www.prpb.gov.in or www.uppbpb.gov.in.

In this article, you will find every detail about UP Police recruitment 2021. It is good news for all who have a graduation degree and want a job at UP Police. Uttar Pradesh police recruitment board has announced 9400 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander. There are vacancies for both males and females.

If you are eligible, then you can apply online from February 2021. You will find more details below.

UPPRPB announced a total of 9027 vacancies for Civil Police Sub Inspector, including both male and female, and a total of 484 Platoon Commanders for the only male. You can download the notification from the official website www.prpb.gov.in.

Apply only if you have minimum educational qualifications, as well as you are meeting the eligibility criteria. You will have to apply as soon as possible between the dates because, after the date, a registration link will not open. You will find the notification overview below:

UPPRPB Police Recruitment Organization Name: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow Rectt. Notice No.: Not Available Total No. of Vacancies: 9400 Name of Posts: 1) Civil Police Sub Inspector (Male & Female)

2) Platoon Commander (Male)

3) Fire Service Station Officer (Male) Application Mode: Online Mode Application Fee: INR 400 Registration Dates: February 2021 (Tentative) Pay Scale: Rs. 9,300-34,800/- + Rs. 4,200/- GP Job Placement: Uttar Pradesh Selection Process: Written Exam, Physical Exam & Document Verification Job Category UP Government Job Official Websites: 1) www.uppbpb.gov.in

2) www.prpb.gov.in

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Graduation Degree with minimum 50% marks or its equivalent

Age Limit:

For unreserved category: 21 years above and 28 years below For SC, ST OBC: 5 years relaxation.

Physical Standard:

The physical standard for male and female Category Male Female Weight Not Available 40 Kg Height UR, OBC, and SC: 168 cm UR, OBC, and SC: 152 cm ST: 160 cm ST: 147 cm Chest UR, OBC & SC: 79 cm (mini. 84 cm expanded) − ST: 77 cm (mini. 82 cm expanded)

Selection Process:

Written Test (Online) (MCQs type) Physical Standard Test and Document Verification Physical Efficiency Test

Application Fee:

For UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST: INR 400.

Payment Mode:

Online payment only through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, E-Challan, etc. Fees will not be refunded once paid.

How to apply?

Open the official website of UPPRPB. Search the notification ‘UPPRPB Recruitment notice of 9400 UP Police SI and PCP’. Read the eligibility criteria and click the ‘Apply online.’ The Application Form will appear. Fill up all the details, including Full Name, Father’s or Husband’s Name, Gender, Age, Category, Nationality, Email Id, Contact Number, Education Qualification detail, Address, and so on. Don’t make any spelling or grammatical mistakes. Upload the passport-sized photo (3.5 cm x 4.5 cm and under 50 KB) and signature (3.5 cm x 1.5 cm and under 20 KB) in jpeg, jpg, doc, or pdf format. Verify the details you filled up and click the submit button. Save the application. Take a hard copy for future use.

Tentative Dates and Time:

Tentative Dates and Time Official Notification Release Date: February 2021 Opening Date for Online Registration of Application Form: February 2021 Closing Date for Registration of Online Application Form: TBA Due Date to Pay Online Application Fee: TBA Dates for Downloading Online E-Admit Card/ Hall Ticket: 01-02 weeks prior examination date UP Police SI Male & Female Exam Date: TBA Physical Exam Date: TBA Final Result Release Date: TBA Result/ Merit List Declaration Date: TBA

Exam Pattern:

Online Written Exam Structure Sr. Subject Names No. of Ques. Max. Marks Time Duration Negative Marking 1 General Hindi 40 Ques. 100 Marks 2 hours No negative marks for wrong answers. 2 Basic Law/ Constitution/ General Knowledge 40 Ques. 100 Marks 3 Numerical & Mental Ability Test 40 Ques. 100 Marks 4 Mental Aptitude Test/ I.Q. Test/ Reasoning Test 40 Ques. 100 Marks Total 160 Ques. 400 Marks 120 Minutes

Physical Exam Structure Race (Running) Distance Duration Male 4.8 Km 28 Min. Female 2.4 Km 16 Min.

Help Desk:

If you have any query related to this notification, you can contact at the below address.

Contact Address: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Tulsi Ganga Complex, 19-C Vidhan Sabha Marg, Lucknow, UP – 226001.

Email Address: [email protected] or [email protected]

Mo. No.: +91-9459404786

Ph. No.: 0522-223572

Wishing you all the best for the exam. Stay tuned for the next update.