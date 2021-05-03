SSNNL Recruitment 2020 – Assistant Engineer (Civil) & Additional Supportive Civil Engineer Vacancy apply at www.sardarsarovardam.org:

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited releases the notification of SSNNL Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Additional Supportive Civil Engineer among the 335 vacancies on the official site at www.sardarsarovardam.org.

So the candidates who are qualified and excited for the SSNNL Recruitment 2018 have to apply for these posts. Aspirants who want to apply for the SSNL recruitment submit their application form before the last date of submission.

SSNNL Recruitment 2020 – www.sardarsarovardam.org:

The SSNNL is known as Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a gravity dam on the Narmada River near Navagam, Gujarat India. The purpose of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited is to harness the untapped waters of the Narmada for the survival of millions of people and environmentally sound sustainable development of western India by giving the essence of life water & energy.

SSNNL Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020:

The SSNNL Recruitment notification declares on an official site at www.sardarsarovardam.org. Candidates who are eligible and want to apply for this post may apply before the last date of 16th June 2020.

Eligibility Criteria of SSNNL Recruitment 2020:

Name of the Organization: Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL)

Name of the Job: Assistant Engineer (Civil) and Additional Supportive Civil Engineer

Total vacant seats: There is a total of 335 positions available.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1150 posts

Additional Supportive Civil Engineer: 220 posts

Job Location: The position available at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Job Category: Government job

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : Applicants complete B.E./ B.Tech in civil engineering from the recognized universities/ institutes.

: Applicants complete B.E./ B.Tech in civil engineering from the recognized universities/ institutes. Additional Supportive Civil Engineer: Applicants complete a Diploma in civil engineering from recognized universities.

Age Limits: Applicants should have a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 33 years.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) : Selected candidates will get Rs.20000/- per month

: Selected candidates will get Rs.20000/- per month Additional Supportive Civil Engineer: Selected candidates will get Rs.16000/- per month

Selection process: The selection for the SSNNL Recruitment by written test and interview process.

Important Dates:

Opening date for submitting application form: 27 th May 2020

Closing date for submitting application form: 16th June 2020

How to apply SSNNL Recruitment 2020:

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited declared the recruitment notification on the official site at www.sardarsarovardam.org. So the applicants who need to apply for this recruitment follow the steps given below.

First candidates visit the official site at sardarsarovardam.org. Then Search link “SSNNL recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then fill the employment form before the last date. Take a printout of the application form.

SSNNL Recruitment 2020

official site: www.sardarsarovardam.org