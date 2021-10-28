RRB NTPC Result 2020 check for CEN 2020 RRB NTPC Cutoff at www.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result 2020 (CEN 2020) Railway Non-Technical Merit List Zone wise Available Here at www.indianrailways.gov.in:

The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the notification of RRB NTPC Result 2020 (CEN 2020) Railway Non-Technical Merit List Zone wise available at the official site at www.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who performed in the RRB NTPC examination they can check their result on the main portal site. RRB declare the merit list through the zone wise. RRB conducts the NTPC exam for the 18252 number of vacant seats in 2020. There were a vast number of candidates are appeared in the examination.

The RRB is known as the Railway Recruitment Board. It entirely comes under the government of India. The Railway Recruitment Board formed in the year 27th April 1998 by the Ministry of a railway, New Delhi. The RRB has a total of 21 branches are situated all over India. Every year on the behalf, the Indian Railway comes with the latest recruitment for the different posts. This year also announce the hiring of posts of NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) among the 18252 vacancies. For this government recruitment posts, candidates will select by different selection round and final selection by the Railway Ministry, Government of India.

The Indian Railway department has conducted the written examination of the NTPC. The exam conduct on CBT (Computer-based test). RRB conducts this examination in 15 languages at various centers across India. Now the RRB declares the result notification on to the official site at www.indianrailways.gov.in. RRB conduct exam for the various posts like Assistant Station Master (ASM), Goods Guard, Junior Account Assistant, Senior Time Keeper, Clerk, etc.

After completion of the exam applicants who appeared in the exam, they are waiting for that exam result. Recently, RRB declares the result notification of the NTPC (CEN 2020) on the official site at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The exam conduct from 2020. The CBT contains five-section as reasoning, numerical ability, computer knowledge, English, and General Awareness. Candidates can check their exam result on the official site.

Name of the Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Name of the posts Various posts Number of posts 18252 posts are possible Exam Date – Result Date Declare soon Post Category RRB NTPC Result 2020 (CEN 2020) Railway Non-Technical Merit List Zone wise

Candidates who appeared in the exam visit the official site at www.indianrailways.gov.in. After clicking the link on “RRB NTPC Result 2020”. Then enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code. Now the result will be presented on your screen. Then download it and take a print out for further use.

The Railway Recruitment Board has been declared the RRB NTPC Result 2020 for the CEN 2020 on to the official site at www.indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB announces the RRB result for the non-technical popular category which is conducted by the RRB NTPC. So the candidates who appear in the examination they can check their exam result on to the official site. The Railway recruitment board was issued the RRB recruitment notification for the various posts such as Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Assistant Station Master, Traffic Apprentice, senior timekeeper, etc. among the 18252 number of vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Board is commonly known by its short name RRB. The railway recruitment board is come under the central government of India. It authorized to recruit the employee for the various posts in all over India. There are 21 RRB’s in the all over India they are Allahabad, Ajmer, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bangalore, Chennai, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jammu, Mumbai, Muzaffarnagar, Ranchi, Patna, Siliguri, Secundrabad, Trivandrum. The RRB recruits region wise at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Recently, the Rajasthan Recruitment Board has been conducting the RRB NTPC Exam for the CEN in 2020. Now it declares the NTPC result notification on to the official site www.indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB is declared the result very soon on the main portal. Candidates can check them by entering the registration number and password. The railway recruitment board conducted the written exam for the post of Non – Technical ASM, TA, Clerk, Goods Guard, Assistant Accountant, and ECRC.

Post Vacancies Commercial Apprentice (CA) 703 Traffic Apprentice (TA) 1645 Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk (ECRC) 127 Goods Guard 7591 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist (JAA) 1205 Senior Clerk Cum Typist 869 Assistant Station Master (ASM) 5942 Traffic Assistant 166 Senior Time Keeper 4 Total 18252

RRB NTPC Exam dates – Notification of RRB NTPC Answer Keys 2020 – Publication of RRB NTPC Result 2020 July / August 2020 (expected)

After completion of the written examination, candidates are searching for that result. So here one great news for that student who appears in the RRB NTPC written exam for the CEN they can check their exam result on to the official site. The Railway Recruitment Board is going to declare the exam result on the official site.

