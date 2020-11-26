Red Hat Certification Guide: Overview and Career Paths

If you are in the IT industry, then your technical knowledge and skills are considered to be the most valuable asset. Completing Red Hat certification is a perfect way to enhance your skill set and move ahead in your career. As per the statistics, 82% of popular job postings that are seeking IT professionals with Linux knowledge are looking for Red Hat Certified Professionals.

What is Red Hat?

Red Hat is the leading provider of open-source enterprise-level IT technologies and helps organizations to make their outdated infrastructure virtual for driving operational flexibility. The services and products being offered by Red Hat include Enterprise Linux, JBoss middleware, cross-platform virtualization, cloud computing, and many more. Red Hat has been providing various products to more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

Red Hat offers different certification programs for IT professionals who wish to prove their skills in the Red Hat industry and gain the attention of employers. Red Hat courses focus on cloud-based solutions, virtualization, storage, and modern operating systems.

Importance of Red Hat Certifications in the IT Industry

Red Hat is open-source software that is being used in various organizations and is continuously spanning across different industries. Some of the popular industries utilizing Red Hat software include:

Commercial banks

Healthcare organizations

Airlines

Internet service providers

The enhanced usage of Red Hat technologies in the IT industry has created a demand of Red Hat certification among professionals. If you attain the certification, then there are huge chances of advancing in your career and getting new professional opportunities.

Overview and Career Path of Red Hat Certifications

There are plenty of courses and certifications offered by Red Hat, but among them, there are three most popular certifications that are mentioned below.

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA)

Once you complete the RHCSA training, it validates your skills of system administration to completely manage an environment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

This is considered to be a perfect Red Hat training for all the professionals who wish to validate their skills in the system administration domain and also increase their earning potential. If you wish to earn the Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) certification, then it is mandatory to complete the RHCSA certification.

The RHCSA will test your various abilities like:

Management of different users and groups

Support software installations and updates as per the requirement

Configuration of local storage

Maintain the security of the environment

Creation of a file system and file system attributes

Handling files, documentation, command-line environments, and directories through different systems

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE)

Once you complete the RHCSA certification training, you are one step closer to achieve the next certification, which is the Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) certification. Red Hat engineers are capable of automating the tasks of Enterprise Linux and perform integration of Red Hat with the emerging technologies for making the Linux environment more innovative and efficient.

After the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the RHCE certification got updated to place more weight on automation skills. The refreshed examination focused more on automating the tasks of system administration with the use of shell scripting and Red Hat Ansible Automation.

RHCEs will gain the following skills:

Ability to develop simple RPMs

Configuration of networking systems

Delivering reports on system usage

Automate the tasks through shell scripting

Management of system logging

Configuration of systems to offer networking services

Red Hat Certified Specialist in Virtualization (RHCVA)

RHCVA would turn out to be another step in your career if you are a Linux system administrator who is responsible for the implementation and management of virtualizing the infrastructure, guests, and hosts. This Red Hat training is the advancement of skills that you would have learned in RHCSA and RHCE courses. Once you have completed the Red Hat certification, this is the perfect credential to opt for.

The skills gained through completion of RHCVA are:

Configuration of hypervisors for supporting Linux with the help of Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Manager

Perform all the necessary tasks of management in the system

Installation of Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization Manager

There are plenty of organizations looking forward to virtualizing their infrastructure as the cloud products are easier to deploy as well as cheaper. Once you have the RHCVA certification on your portfolio, it will validate your skills of applying the latest virtualization tools in your organization.

Examination Cost

Red Hat Certification cost for RHCSA and RHCE courses is $400, which turns out to be Rs. 29,777, while the cost of the RHCVA is $600, which is around Rs. 44,666.

It is not easy to pass the Red Hat certification examination, but once you complete the certification training, there are plenty of perks waiting for you. There is huge scope as Red Hat systems are being implemented in almost every organization and companies are moving forward to virtualize their infrastructure.