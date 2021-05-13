OJEE 2021 – Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, Result check at www.ojee.nic.in:

Here the notification updates for the OJEE 2021 Application Form, Exam Syllabus, Form Correction, Pattern, Dates, and Result on the official site www.ojee.nic.in.

This exam has been conducted for the students to get admissions in the Pharmacy, Engineering, Medical and Management courses of the reputed institutions. The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam is the state level exam which is conducting every year.

This is the best opportunity to get the seat in the well-known and reputed institutions and try to have a bright career. To get more information about OJEE 2021 candidates clicks on the official website at www.ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2021: Application Form

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) is one of the very well-known entrance tests to get admissions in the institutions for higher education.

This exam conducted by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Committee. This is the state level examination.

So if the candidates are interested in this exam, they can apply at online on the official site. There were a large number of candidates registered for this examination.



Name of the Examination: Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Committee

Name of the Exam: Odisha Joint Entrance Exam 2021 (OJEE 2021)

Review Level: This state level entrance exam.

OJEE 2021 Application Fee:

The application form fee for the A, B, C, D, F is Rs.1000/- and for E is Rs.1500/-. The applicants pay the application fee through the Bank E – Challan, Internet Banking, Master Card / Visa Card or Debit Card.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed the 12th class, or its equivalent’s with the minimum 50% marks from the recognized board or institutions.

OJEE 2021 Exam pattern:

The total exam time duration of the examination of OJEE 2021 is 3 hours. The OJEE 2021 mainly contains three subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each material includes 30 questions, and each question carries four marks.

Total 90 questions and 360 marks will hold the OJEE 2021 exam paper. There is also negative marking system for each wrong answer in OJEE 2021.

Steps for form filling process of OJEE 2021:

The students who are applying for the OJEE 2021 follow the steps for registration at given below.

Visit the official site at ojee.nic.in. Then search the link on the home page “OJEE 2021 Application Form” and click on that. Download the Odisha JEE Application Form. Fill all the necessary details carefully. Then submit the application form within the last date.

