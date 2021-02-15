MSRTC Recruitment 2021: Posts of Driver, Clerk, and Assistant Mechanic

By
James Ashley
-
MSRTC Recruitment

MSRTC Recruitment 2021: Posts of Driver, Clerk, and Assistant Mechanic.

MSRTC has released vacancies for the posts of driver, clerk, and assistant mechanic. You can find more details at www.msrtc.gov.in or www.msrtcexam.in.

You can only apply through the online mode. To apply, you must be passed out the 10th standard or its equivalent. Also, you must be having a driving license for Maharashtra State RTC. The candidate must have to pass a written examination to get selected.

Let’s see the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview
Organization Name:
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation
Advt. No.: Not Available
Vacancy Names: Driver cum Conductor,
Assistant (Mechanical),
Clerk Typist (Junior Clerk),
Supervisor.
Job Placement: Maharastra State
Pay Scale: Rs. 12,080/- to 26,673/- plus Allowances
Job Type: State Government Jobs
Total Number of Vacancies: 8022 vacancies (approx.)
Application Process: Online Mode only
Application Dates: Will be intimated in due course
Qualification: 10th pass & Driving Licence
Age Limit: 24-38 yrs
Selection Criteria: Written Exam & Skill Test
Official Websites: www.msrtc.gov.in
www.msrtcexam.in
www.msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in

 

Vacancies Details:
Maharashtra RTC Vacancy Details
District Names Vacancies
Ahmednagar 56 vacancies
Satara 514 vacancies
Sangli 761 vacancies
Kolhapur 383 vacancies
Nagpur 865 vacancies
Chandrapur 170 vacancies
Bhandara 407 vacancies
Gadchiroli 182 vacancies
Wardha 268 vacancies
Aurangabad 240 vacancies
Jalana 226 vacancies
Parbhani 203 vacancies
Amravati 230 vacancies
Akola 33 vacancies
Buldhana 472 vacancies
Yavatmal 171 vacancies
Dhule 268 vacancies
Jalgaon 223 vacancies
Nashik 112 vacancies
Pune 1647 vacancies
Solapur 591 vacancies
GRAND TOTAL ⇒ 8022 vacancies

 

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:
  1. Between 24 years to 38 years as of 14th January 2019.
  2. For SC/ST/OBC: Age relaxation in the upper limit.
READ  AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Post office GDC cycle-3 posts
Educational Qualifications:
    1. For Driver Posts: 10th standard Passed, HVM License, RTO Badge Billa, Three years of experience, and should read, write, and speak the Marathi language.
    2. For Conductor Posts: 10th standard passed, RTO Badge Billa, and should read, write, and speak the Marathi language.
Physical Standards:
  1. Height: Between 160 cm to 180 cm.
  2. EyeSight: Without specs, 6 x 6.
  3. Candidates with diseases like Night Blindness are not eligible.
Registration Fee:
  1. For reserved category: INR 600/-
  2. For unreserved category: INR 300/-
  3. There are two modes of payment, either you can do online or offline. Read the official notification for more details.
Pay Scale:
  1. Candidates will be paid between INR 12080/- to INR 26673/- per month plus allowances. It will be as per the rules and regulations of the government.
  2. The total salary will be around INR 14513/- per month.
How to Apply:
  1. Open the official website.
  2. Now, click on ‘Download notification for the recruitment of driver cum conductor vacancies.’
  3. Read all the instructions and check the eligibility criteria.
  4. Fill up the application form and upload the required photograph, signature, and documents.
  5. Pay the fees online or through bank challan.
  6. Verify all the information you filled and then click on submit button.
  7. The registration number and password will be generated.
  8. Take out the print of the application form for future use.
Selection Process:
  1. Written Examination: A. Total 100 marks of MCQ type.

B. Subjects: General Knowledge, Mental Ability, English Language, Marathi Language, and so on.

C. No negative marking with a time duration of 90 minutes.

READ  www.gujpostexam.com - Gujarat Post Office Syllabus 2020 - Postman Mail Guard Pattern - Exam Date & Paper

2. Driving Test and Skill Test.

3. Personal Interview with Document Verification.

4. Medical Examination

Key Dates and Time:
Key Dates and Time
Advertisement Publication Date: TBA
Opening Date to Start the Application Process: TBA
Last Date for Online Submission of Applications: TBA
Dates to Pay Application/ Exam Fee by Online Mode: TBA
Dates to Pay Application/ Exam Fee by SBI Challan: TBA
Due Date to Edit Online Application Form: TBA
Written Exam Call Letter Date: One-Two weeks before the exam date.
MAHA ST Driver Conductor Bharti Exam Date: TBA
Written Exam Answer Key Release Date: TBA
Result Declaration Date: TBA
Document Verification Schedule: TBA
Final Result/ Merit List Date: TBA

 

For any queries, contact at below:

Contact Address:
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation,
Maharashtra Vahatuk Bhavan,
Dr Anandrao Nair Marg,
Mumbai Central,
Mumbai – 400 008.
Official Email ID: [email protected]
Helpline Number:
1800 572 2005 (Monday to Saturday: 9 AM to 8 PM)

 

Wishing you all the best for the examination, and stay tuned for the next update.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here