MSRTC Recruitment 2021: Posts of Driver, Clerk, and Assistant Mechanic.

MSRTC has released vacancies for the posts of driver, clerk, and assistant mechanic. You can find more details at www.msrtc.gov.in or www.msrtcexam.in.

You can only apply through the online mode. To apply, you must be passed out the 10th standard or its equivalent. Also, you must be having a driving license for Maharashtra State RTC. The candidate must have to pass a written examination to get selected.

Let’s see the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview Organization Name: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Advt. No.: Not Available Vacancy Names: Driver cum Conductor,

Assistant (Mechanical),

Clerk Typist (Junior Clerk),

Supervisor. Job Placement: Maharastra State Pay Scale: Rs. 12,080/- to 26,673/- plus Allowances Job Type: State Government Jobs Total Number of Vacancies: 8022 vacancies (approx.) Application Process: Online Mode only Application Dates: Will be intimated in due course Qualification: 10th pass & Driving Licence Age Limit: 24-38 yrs Selection Criteria: Written Exam & Skill Test Official Websites: www.msrtc.gov.in

www.msrtcexam.in

www.msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in

Vacancies Details:

Maharashtra RTC Vacancy Details District Names Vacancies Ahmednagar 56 vacancies Satara 514 vacancies Sangli 761 vacancies Kolhapur 383 vacancies Nagpur 865 vacancies Chandrapur 170 vacancies Bhandara 407 vacancies Gadchiroli 182 vacancies Wardha 268 vacancies Aurangabad 240 vacancies Jalana 226 vacancies Parbhani 203 vacancies Amravati 230 vacancies Akola 33 vacancies Buldhana 472 vacancies Yavatmal 171 vacancies Dhule 268 vacancies Jalgaon 223 vacancies Nashik 112 vacancies Pune 1647 vacancies Solapur 591 vacancies GRAND TOTAL ⇒ 8022 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Between 24 years to 38 years as of 14th January 2019. For SC/ST/OBC: Age relaxation in the upper limit.

Educational Qualifications:

For Driver Posts: 10th standard Passed, HVM License, RTO Badge Billa, Three years of experience, and should read, write, and speak the Marathi language. For Conductor Posts: 10th standard passed, RTO Badge Billa, and should read, write, and speak the Marathi language.

Physical Standards:

Height: Between 160 cm to 180 cm. EyeSight: Without specs, 6 x 6. Candidates with diseases like Night Blindness are not eligible.

Registration Fee:

For reserved category: INR 600/- For unreserved category: INR 300/- There are two modes of payment, either you can do online or offline. Read the official notification for more details.

Pay Scale:

Candidates will be paid between INR 12080/- to INR 26673/- per month plus allowances. It will be as per the rules and regulations of the government. The total salary will be around INR 14513/- per month.

How to Apply:

Open the official website. Now, click on ‘Download notification for the recruitment of driver cum conductor vacancies.’ Read all the instructions and check the eligibility criteria. Fill up the application form and upload the required photograph, signature, and documents. Pay the fees online or through bank challan. Verify all the information you filled and then click on submit button. The registration number and password will be generated. Take out the print of the application form for future use.

Selection Process:

Written Examination: A. Total 100 marks of MCQ type.

B. Subjects: General Knowledge, Mental Ability, English Language, Marathi Language, and so on.

C. No negative marking with a time duration of 90 minutes.

2. Driving Test and Skill Test.

3. Personal Interview with Document Verification.

4. Medical Examination

Key Dates and Time:

Key Dates and Time Advertisement Publication Date: TBA Opening Date to Start the Application Process: TBA Last Date for Online Submission of Applications: TBA Dates to Pay Application/ Exam Fee by Online Mode: TBA Dates to Pay Application/ Exam Fee by SBI Challan: TBA Due Date to Edit Online Application Form: TBA Written Exam Call Letter Date: One-Two weeks before the exam date. MAHA ST Driver Conductor Bharti Exam Date: TBA Written Exam Answer Key Release Date: TBA Result Declaration Date: TBA Document Verification Schedule: TBA Final Result/ Merit List Date: TBA

For any queries, contact at below:

Contact Address: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation,

Maharashtra Vahatuk Bhavan,

Dr Anandrao Nair Marg,

Mumbai Central,

Mumbai – 400 008. Official Email ID: [email protected] Helpline Number: 1800 572 2005 (Monday to Saturday: 9 AM to 8 PM)

Wishing you all the best for the examination, and stay tuned for the next update.