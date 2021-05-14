mpsos.mponline.gov.in – MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021 for 10th & 12th Results at www.mpsos.nic.in:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the notification of the MP Board Ruk Kana Nahi Result 2021 on the official site at www.mpsos.mponline.gov.in and 10th and 12th Exam Result report on the location at www.mpsos.nic.in.

The Ruk Jana Nahi scheme authorized by the MP Education Board for those candidates who failed in the 10th and 12th classes.

The Madhya Pradesh Education Board has been successfully conducting the Ruk Jana Nahi Exam in the month of June 2021. And there were a huge number of students who appeared in the exam.

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has authorized to conduct various examinations in the Madhya Pradesh state.

The main aim of the MP board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh.

For the MP Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme, only those high school students allowed who failed in more than two subjects and 12th class students failed in more than one subject.

Around 1.73 lakh candidates appeared in the MP Ruk Jana Nahi program. Now it tells the result notification on the official site so that the candidates can check their results.

10th and 12th Result 2021 at www.mpsos.nic.in:

The MP Board declares the Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021 on the portal at www.mpsos.mponline.gov.in. So the candidates who attempt the MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam can check their exam results on the main portal.

The Main authority of this exam taken by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. Now the result notification release on the official site. The MP Board announce the result very soon.

So the candidates can check their results without wasting their time. The MP Board decide to conduct the exam for the main reason was some students committing suicide following the disappointing results in the Exam taken by the MP Board.

Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021:

The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has successfully conducted the Ruk Jana Nahi Exam in the month of June 2021. This test would give the students a re-exam of those subjects in which they failed.

For this exam 10th and 12th class, students are eligible to attempt this examination. The result announces on the official site at www.mpsos.gov.in and www.mpsos.mponline.gov.in. So the student can check their result from the central portal.

Name of the Board Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination Name of the Exam MP Ruk Jana Nahi Exam 2021 Exam Date June 2021 Result Date Declare very soon Post Category MP Board Ruk Kana Nahi Result 2021

How to Check MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021?

Candidates who appeared in the Ruk Jana Nahi Exam 2021 go to the official site at www.mpsos.mpoline.gov.in and www.mpsos.nic.in. At the official site, find the result link and click on MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2021. Now enter your all required details and submit them. The result will show on your screen. Download it and take a printout for further use.

Official site: www.mpsos.nic.in