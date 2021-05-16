Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 – 1705 UB/AB Sub-inspectors, UB/AB Group & Follower Group Vacancies available at www.megpolice.gov.in:

The Meghalaya Police Board declare the notification of the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 for the post of UB/ AB Sub-inspector, UB/ AB Group & Follower Group vacancies among the 1705 number of seats at the official site at www.megpolice.gov.in.

So the interested and eligible candidates apply the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 before the last date of 31st July 2021. It is the excellent opportunity for candidates to get the job in Meghalaya Police.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021 – www.megpolice.gov.in:

The Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board is the state government board of the Meghalaya State. It is the government organization.

The candidates who are waiting for the government job in Police they have one good news for here, the Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board declare the recruitment notification for the various posts like UB/ AB sub-inspector, UB/ AB group & Follower Group vacancies in the official site at www.megpolice.gov.in. There is total 1705 number of vacancies available.

Meghalaya Police UB/ AB Group Vacancy Details:

Name of the Organization: Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board

Name of the Post: UB/ AB Sub-inspector, UB/ AB Group & Follower Group

Number of Vacancies: There is total 1705 number of vacancies available.

UB sub-inspector: 80 posts

AB sub-inspector: 20 posts

UB Group: 631 posts

AB Group: 929 posts

Follower Group: 20 posts

Job Category: This is State government job.

Job Location: The position located in Meghalaya.

Eligibility Criteria for Meghalaya Police Recruitment Posts:

Age Limits: Fort the UB/ AB sub-inspector posts candidates age between 22 years to 27 years, 18 years to 21 years for UB/ AB Group, and 18 years to 27 years for Follower Group.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete graduation for UB/ AB sub-inspector, 12th for UB group, 10th for AB group and 5th for follower group.

Application Fee: Applicants have to pay Rs.150/- as an application fee.

Pay Scale:

UB/ AB sub-inspector : Rs.14100/- to Rs.27510/-

UB / AB Group: 8300/- to Rs.16270/-

Follower Group: 6500/- to Rs.12700/-

Selection Process: The choice process based on the Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test and Interview process.

Important Date:

The closing time of submitting the Application Form: 31st July 2021

How to apply for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021?

The Meghalaya Police Recruitment Board declares the recruitment notification on the official site at www.megpolice.gov.in. So the candidates download the application form on the official site. Then submit the application with all relevant documents at the given address.

Postal Address :

DG Prisons/ Addl. Director General of Police, (TRG/ AP), cum chairman, Central Recruitment Board (CRB), Meghalaya, Shillong.

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2021

Official site: www.megpolice.gov.in