Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Coordinator Vacancies at applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 For Block Coordinator Vacancies at applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in:

The Rural Development Department, Jharkhand is declaring Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 through the official portal applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in. There are numerous Block Coordinator jobs along with many more posts. This Rural Development recruitment is government job recruitment for Jharkhand state.

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Rural Development Department Jharkhand Name of the Region Chhattisgarh Postal Circle (India Post) Posts Name Block Coordinator Posts No. of Vacancies 263 Posts Application Fees For General/ OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: 250/- rupees Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Jharkhand Pay Scale Rs.16,500 Per month Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Notification 2020:

Around 263 vacancies for Block Coordinator posts are available here, and the department invites interested applicants. Candidates with relevant qualification and interest in the field must apply for the Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020.

We are providing essential qualification criteria related to the notification. Aspirants can get to know further about Education, Age, Fees, Selection Procedures, Application Procedures, etc. Read these details and complete all the procedures before the last date.

To know more, visit the Jharkhand Panchayati Raj official portal applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in and get details from the official notification. Links to download the official notification are available below:

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Details:

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Block Coordinator Posts 263 Total No. of Vacancies 263 Posts

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Applicants’ age should be between 21 to 35 years to apply for the Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have completed their B.A./ B.C.A./ B.E./ B.Tech with relevant subjects from a government recognized institute or university. Those who have obtained its equivalent qualification from a recognized institute may also apply for these vacancies.

Registration Fees:

To apply for the notification, interested candidates need to pay the registration fees. The amount of fee is different as per different reserved and unreserved categories, as below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: 250/- rupees

Payment modes for paying the fees are available in the official notification. Read about all these modes and complete the payment procedures. Candidates must keep the Challan/ Fee Receipt until all the application procedures are over.

Selection Procedures:

The Panchayati Raj officials shall conduct different selection procedures for selecting the most eligible candidates. Candidates will get select as per their performances and education percentage.

There will be Written Test, Efficiency Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, etc. procedures. The Written Test is the standard test, and all applicants must appear for it. After that, only selected ones to need to perform for final procedures.

At last, shortlisted aspirants will get final Job Allotment Letters, and they will get their employment in the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

Pay Scale:

Based on the Jharkhand Rural Development Department and Government of Jharkhand policy, employees shall get their jobs. Also with their salary, they will receive their Grade Pay every month.

Related to this notification, Block Coordinator vacancies will receive their salary amount of 16,500/- rupees.

Important Dates:

Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Important Dates Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Starting Date – Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Last date – Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Exam Date Will update soon Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment Result Date Will update soon

Steps To Apply or Jharkhand Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the department’s official portal. The official site is: applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in Search for the Careers link. Click on that link and search for notifications. Amongst the latest news, go to the official notification. Download it and read all the instructions carefully. After that, go to the Apply Online link. Enter all the details as per guidelines. Candidates’ education details are essential. Also, enter the required personal details. Pay the fees and save further details. At last, submit the form. Get a print of the form.

Official Site: www.applyrdd.jharkhand.gov.in