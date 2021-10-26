Introduction

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, there is a huge amount of unemployment across India is generated. Job seekers are searching for a good quality job. In the current scenario of the pandemic situation, the government of India has a responsibility to provide job opportunities for job seekers.

The government decided to launch different job opportunities for an applicant. The Government of India ejects various schemes by which, the situation of unemployment may get under control.

The Government of India launches several schemes like a census of India recruitment, of observing the latest census of India. Along with the Indian post office recruitment of India, Police recruitment, the security and exchange board of India SEBI, LIC recruitment, DRDO which is stands for Defence Research and Development Organization, Indian Air Force Group Y, Vadodara Recruitment 2020 For Non-Technical Professions and many more recruitment schemes offered by the Government of India to the capable applicants.

Recently, the Air force of India about to initiate the Indian air force recruitment in Vadodara for the group Y category. This recruitment stands for non-technical profession for the applicants. The group Y category means the job which is offered by the Indian air force is demanding the non-technical profession recruitment fo the applicants.

The Recruitment Details

The Indian air force recruits the no-technical jobs for only male category. The Indian air force enrols the non-tech group Y category only for unmarried male. It demands the Indian male who is not married and must be an Indian citizen.

There is also one facility for Nepalese citizens for applying in the Indian air force recruitment. The Indian air force allows the Nepalese citizens to get a chance to join the academy. There is the same condition to apply to the Nepalese citizens that the applicant must be unmarried.

The recruitment process he’s in the state of Gujrat. In the state of Gujrat, there are several places where the recruitment process can take place. The recruitment process held in all districts of the Union territory of Daman and Diu and a union territory of Dadra and Nagar haveli.

The recruitment demands the profession like police, security, musician trades, and automobile expert.

The recruitment based on the activities like physical fitness test, written examination test, and adaptability test which is held at the Kendriya Vidyalaya air force in makarpura in the district of Vadodara in Gujrat state.

Criteria

There are some criteria for joining the Indian air force academy.