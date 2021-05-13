HP TET 2021 Admit Card, HPTET 2021 Exam Date, hpbose.org:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has been published the HP TET Admit Card 2021 on the main site www.hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has been conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test for those candidates who are interested in doing the job as TGT, Shastri, Language Teacher, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

The examination conducted on the 13th April, 14th April, and 28th April 2021. Now the Admit card available on the main Portal.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam to get the job in Secondary and Higher Secondary Private or Government Schools of Himachal Pradesh.

The head office located in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh State. Approximately 8000 schools are affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

The HP TET will contain the candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Photograph, Signature of the Candidate, Address of the Exam Center, and Time of the Exam. So candidates should visit the official site.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is conducting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Now HP TET has been declared the Exam Date on to the official site. The HP TET exam timetable is shown below.

Name of the Organization: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Exam Name: Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2021)

Job Location: The job located in Himachal Pradesh State.

Candidates visit the official site of the HP TET at hpbose.org. On the home page, select the link “HP TET Admit Card 2021” and click on that. Then enter your Register No, Date of Birth, and other necessary information and click on submit button. Now the Admit Card will display on your screen Download it and take a printout for future use.

