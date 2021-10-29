Haryana SSC Recruitment 2020 For 7379 Posts at www.hssc.gov.in

Haryana SSC SI & Patwari Recruitment 2020 Apply for 7379 Posts at www.hssc.gov.in as well as Haryana SSC Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant Recruitment.

Haryana SSC SI & Patwari Recruitment 2020

Sl. No. Haryana SSC Post name No. Of Posts for Haryana SSC, Haryana SSC Pay Scale 01 Haryana SSC Sub Divisional Clerk Recruitment 50 5200-20200+` 2400 GP 02 Haryana SSC Tracker Recruitment 165 5200-20200+ `2000 GP 03 Haryana SSC Assistant Revenue Clerk Recruitment 22 5200-20200+ `2400 GP 04 Haryana SSC Candidate Ziledar Recruitment 23 9300-34800+ `4000 GP 05 Haryana SSC Draftsman Recruitment 165 9300-34800+ `3600 GP 06 Haryana SSC Social Education Panchayat Officer Recruitment 61 9300-34800+ `3600 GP 07 Haryana SSC Auditor Recruitment 30 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 08 Haryana SSC Auditor (HQ & Filed Offices) Recruitment 40 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 09 Haryana SSC Inspector Recruitment 48 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 10 Haryana SSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 80 5200-20200+` 1900 GP 11 Haryana SSC Manual Assistant Recruitment 07 5200-20200+` 1800 GP 12 Haryana SSC Inspector Legal Metrology Recruitment 10 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 13 Haryana SSC Patwari Recruitment 588 5200-20200+` 2400 GP 14 Haryana SSC Veterinary Livestock Development Assistant Recruitment 797 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 15 Haryana SSC Progress Assistant Recruitment 26 5200-20200+` 1900 GP 16 Haryana SSC Assistant Secretary Recruitment 66 9300-34800+` 4000 GP 17 Haryana SSC Mandi Supervisor Cum Fee Collector Recruitment 126 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 18 Haryana SSC Accountant Recruitment 47 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 19 Haryana SSC Auction Recorder Recruitment 269 5200-20200+` 1900 GP 20 Haryana SSC Statistical Assistant Recruitment 51 9300-34800+` 3600 GP 21 Haryana SSC Assistant Research Officer Recruitment 08 9300-34800+` 4200 GP 22 Haryana SSC Station Supervisor Recruitment 38 9300-34800+` 3600 GP

Name of Organization: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Name of the Posts: There various posts are available such as Stenographer, Clerk, Tax Inspector Posts, etc.

Number of Vacancies: There is total of 7379 number of vacancies are available.

Job Location: The Job is located in Haryana State.

Selection Process: The process of selection is first to take a written test and after the interview is made.

Age Limitations: All candidates should be in between 17 to 42 years. Age relaxation is given at as per government rules.

Educational Qualifications: All candidates must pass 10th class, 12th class, Graduation its equivalent recognized Board/ University / Institutions. All candidates contain Indian nationality.

Application Fees: Candidates have to pay Rs.100/- for General category male and female candidates. Rs.50/- for the general category of Female candidates who have Haryana residents only.

Rs.25/- for male candidates who come in SC/ ST/ BC/ SBC category and Rs.13/- for Female category who comes in SC/ ST/ BC/ SBC category of Haryana state only.

The payment should be done using e-challan, Net Banking in any Branch of State Bank of India, State Bank of Patiala, Punjab National Bank and IDBI Bank, etc.

Pay Scale: Payment for the month up to Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay up to Rs.1900/-.

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the HSSC website at the main official site www.hssc.gov.in.

Official portal site: The official site is www.hssc.gov.in.

Sl. No. Category Of Post General Male/Female Haryana resident Female only SC/BC/SBC/EBPG Haryana State candidates only SC/BC/SBC/EBPG Haryana State candidates only 01 Cat. No. 4 to 9,12,14,16 to 18,20 to 22 for General Rs. 150/- for Haryana resident Female Rs. 75/- Rs.35/- Rs.15/- 02 Cat. No. 1 to 3,10,11,13,15 & 19 for General Rs. 100/- for Haryana resident Female Rs. 50/- Rs. 25/- Rs. 13/- 03 Physically Handicapped/Ex-Serviceman of Haryana for General None Charges for Haryana resident Female None Charges None Charges None Charges

Haryana SSC Recruitment Important Dates:

Haryana SSC Online Registration starts from 23 rd October 2020

October 2020 Haryana SSC Online Registration closes on 23rd November 2020

Haryana SSC Official Website: www.hssc.gov.in