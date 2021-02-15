Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Police constable posts.

Vacancies at Haryana Police is released now. You can apply for the respective post at www.hssc.gov.in.

In this article, you will find every detail about UP Police recruitment 2021. There are a total of 7298 posts available. It includes posts of Constable (General Duty) and Female Battalion. You can download the HSSC police constable notification for male and female 2021 on Haryana police’s official website.

You can only submit the form online between 11th January to 5th February 2021. There are 5500 vacancies Constables-GD (Male), 1100 Constables-GD (Female), and 698 Constables for Hap-Durga-1.

If you have passed 10+2 or 12th, then you can apply for the posts because it is the minimum criteria to apply.

Notification Overview:

Recruitment Overview Organization Name: Haryana Staff Selection Commission Recruitment Advt. No.: 4/2020 Name of the Post: 1) Male & Female Police Constable (General Duty)

2) Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 Total Vacancies: 7298 Job Category: State Government Jobs The scale of Pay: INR 21700-69100 Level-3, Cell-I Application Dates: 11 January to 25 February 2021 Exam Dates: 27 & 28 March 2021 Official Website: www.hssc.gov.in www.hryssc.in Registration Mode: Online mode

Post-Wise Vacancies:

Allocation of Post wise Vacancies Sr. No. Post Names Total Posts 1 Male Constable (General Duty)

GEN: 1980, SC: 990, BCA: 770, BCB: 440, EWS: 550, ESM (GEN): 385, ESM (SC): 110, ESM (BCA): 110 and ESM (BCB): 165 5500 2 Female Constable (General Duty)

GEN: 396, SC: 198, BCA: 154, BCB: 88, EWS: 110, ESM (GEN): 77, ESM (SC): 22, ESM (BCA): 22 and ESM (BCB): 33 1100 3 Female Constable for Hap-Durga-1 698 Total Posts 7298

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Requirement:

18 Years Above and 25 Years Below. 5 Years of relaxation to the SC, BC, and EWS.

Education Qualification:

10+2 or 12th Passed from recognized board or institution. Must have studied language subjects such as Hindi or Sanskrit till 10th or higher education.

Physical Requirement:

Male Constables Category Names Height Chest General Category 170 Cms 83 Cms (Un-Expanded) to 87 Cms (Expanded) Reserved Category 168 Cms 81 Cms (Un-Expanded) to 85 Cms (Expanded) Female Constables Category Names Height Chest General Category 158 Cms — Reserved Category 156 Cms —

Pay Scale:

Candidates who select will get INR 21700 to 69100 as level-3, cell-1. For more details, read the notification.

Application Fee:



Categories Application Fee General Category Male Candidates INR 100 General Category Female Non-Resident of Haryana INR 100 General Category Female of Haryana Resident Only INR 50 Male SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State Only INR 25 Female SC/BC/EWS Candidates of Haryana State Only INR 13 Ex-Serviceman of Haryana State No Charges

Payment Method:

Either you can pay online or offline. You can pay using Net banking, e-challan at any branch of SBI, PNB, and IDBI bank.

How to Apply:

Open the official website. Click on the recruitment. Find HSSC Online Application for Direct Recruitment of Constables (Male and Female) in Haryana Police. Read all the instructions carefully before applying. Click the ‘Apply Online’ button. Fill up all the required details such as Full Name, Father’s or Husband’s Name, Educational Qualifications, Age, Gender, Date of Birth, Marital Status, Nationality, Mobile Number, Email Address, Aadhar Number, and so on. Don’t make any grammatical mistakes or spelling mistakes. Upload passport-sized photo, signature, and required documents. Pay the fees Re-check all the information you filled up. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. Registration ID and Number will be generated. Takeout the print.

Selection Process:

knowledge Test: 80% Weight-age. In this, there will be a total of 80 marks, which includes 100 MCQs. Each MCQ will have 0.80 marks. Duration will be 90 min and no negative marking. In the exam, the questions will be of General knowledge, Mental Aptitude, Agriculture, Numerical Ability, Computer Knowledge (10 Questions), etc. Physical Screening Test:

Category Test Distance Qualifying Time Male 2.5 Kms 12 minutes Female 1.0 Kms 06 minutes Ex-Serviceman 1.0 Kms 05 minutes

3. Physical Measurement Test: As per standard.

4. Additional Qualification: 10% Weight-age. It includes two parts:

A. Education – Max. 07 marks – Graduate Degree (4 marks), Post Graduate Degree (3 marks).

B. NCC Certificate – Max. 03 marks – Grade wise – A, B, C will get 01, 02, 03 marks respectively.

5. Miscellaneous: Read the notification.

Dates and Time:

Dates & Time Official Notification Release Date: 30th December 2020 Starting Date for Submission of Online Applications: 11th January 2021 Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 10th February 2021

25th February 2021 (11:59 PM) Last Date to Deposit Fees: 13th February 2021

1st March 2021 Exam Hall Ticket Download Dates: 10-12 day prior exam date Online (CBT) or OMR (Based) Written Exam Dates: 27th March & 28th March 2021 Date to Release Written Exam Result: TBA Physical (PET & PST) Exam Dates: TBA Date to Release Final Merit List/Result: TBA

Wish you all the best for the examination. Stay tuned for the next update.