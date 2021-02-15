Gujarat Vidhyasahayak Bharti 2021: Primary Teacher Posts.

Gujarat State Education Board has released 3262 posts of Vidya Sahayk for Std. 6 to 8. You can find more details at www.gseb.org.

In this article, you will find all the details regarding GSEB recruitment. There are 3262 vacancies announced for the posts of Vidya Sahayk for std. 6 to 8.

You can download the official notification at the official website and apply online. Let’s discuss the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview Organization Name: Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) Rectt. Advt. No.: Not Available Total Vacancies: 3262 vacancies Vacancy Name: Vidhya Sahayak (Std 06 to 08 Gujarati Medium) Subject Name: Maths – Science, Language & Social Science Job Location: Gujarat State Registration Mode: Online mode only Application Dates: Will be intimated in due course Qualification: TET-II pass Age Limit: 18 to 35-45 years Application Fee: NIL Official Website: http://www.gseb.org/ https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

Subject-wise Vacancies:

Subject-wise Vacancies Sr. No. Subjects Categories Total GEN SC ST SEBC 1 Maths – Science 813 136 593 624 2166 2 Language 174 14 140 174 502 3 Social Science 176 32 135 251 594 Total No. of Vacancies 1163 182 868 1049 3262

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

General category male: Between 18 years to 35 years. General category female: Between 18 years to 40 years. SC/ST/SEBC category male: Between 18 years to 40 years. SC/ST/SEBC category female: Between 18 years to 45 years. GEN-PH category male and female: Between 18 years to 45 years. SC/ST/SEBC-PH category male and female: Between 18 years to 45 years.

Educational Qualification:

Vidhyasahayak (Maths-Science) Posts:-

A. B.Sc and P.T.C. / D.EL.Ed (2 years) OR B.Sc with 45% makes and B.Ed (1 year) OR 12th pass (science) with 50% marks and B.El.Ed (4 yrs). OR 12th pass (science) with 50% marks and B.Sc.Ed (4 years) OR B.Sc with 50% marks and B.Ed with special education of 1 year.

B. TET-2 pass

2. Vidhyasahayak (Language) Posts:-

A. B.A.Ed & P.T.C./ D.EL.Ed (2 years) OR B.A.Ed with 45% marks & B.Ed (1 year) OR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.El.Ed (4 years) OR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.A.Ed (4 years) OR B.A.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed with Special Education of 1 year.

B. TET-2 pass

3. Vidhyasahayak (Social Science) Posts:-

A. B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed & P.T.C./ D.EL.Ed (2 years) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 45% marks & B.Ed (1 year) OR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.El.Ed (4 years) OR 12th pass with 50% marks & B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed (4 years) OR B.A.Ed/ B.Com.Ed/ B.R.S.Ed/ B.S.Sc.Ed with 50% marks & B.Ed with Special Education with 1 year.

B. TET-2 pass

Pay Scale:

The qualified candidates will get INR 19950/- per month for the first 5 years. After the completion of these five years, the candidate will get all the benefits. To know more, visit the official website.

Selection Process:

The candidate will qualify based on the interview. There will be no written exam. You will select based on the interview and certificate verification.

How to Apply:

Open the official website. Find and click on ‘Gujarat Vidhyasahayak Advt.’ link. Read all the instructions before applying and check the eligibility criteria. Click on ‘Apply online application form’ for registration. Fill up all the required details such as Father’s Name, Gender, Date of birth, contact number, Email ID, Address, etc., without making any mistake. Also, provide the seat number of TET-2, and other required details. Verify all the details and click on submit button. Take a print out of the application form for future use.

Key Dates and Time:

Key Dates & Time Date of Notification: TBA Opening Date for Online Registration: TBA Closing Date for Online Registration: TBA Provisional Merit List Declaration Date: TBA Final Merit List/ Result Release Date: TBA

If you have any queries, you can contact below:

GSEB Help Desk Contact Address: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board,

Sector 10B, Near Old Sachivalay,

Gandhinagar – 382010 Contact Number: 7923220538

Wishing you all the best, and stay tuned for the next update.