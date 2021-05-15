GSERB Teacher Recruitment 2021 at www.gserb.org for 5508 Gujarat Shikshan Sahayak Job:

The Gujarat State Education Recruitment Board (GSERB) has been declared the notification of GSERB Teacher Recruitment 2021 for the 5508 posts on the official site www.gserb.org.

The GSERB is going to declare recruitment notification for the Gujarat Shikshan Sahayak post.

So the Teacher candidates who are eligible and interested for this posts they can apply at online on to the official site. The last date for submitting the application form is 30th April 2021.

The Gujarat State Education Recruitment Board is commonly known as GSERB. The Gujarat State Education Recruitment Board is a responsible organization for taking care of education in the state and it also recruits eligible candidates for the vacant teacher posts in the schools.

So the candidates who are interested in this posts they have the best job opportunity to get the government sector job.

Therefore if the candidates like to do the job as a teaching field they can apply at before the last date of submission.

GSERB Teacher Recruitment 2021:

The GSERB is going to declare GSERB Teacher recruitment notification for the post of Gujarat Shikshan Sahayak among the 5508 number of vacancies.

So the interested Gujarat candidates may apply for this posts on to the official site. Here some eligibility criteria are given as below such as age limit, educational qualification, selection process, pay scale, application form, etc.

Name of the Organization: Gujarat State Education Recruitment Board (GSERB)

Name of the post: Gujarat Shikshan Sahayak job

Number of Vacancies: There is total 5508 number of posts available.

Gujarati Medium Teaching Assistant jobs: 5476 posts available

English Medium Teaching Assistant jobs: 32 posts available

www.gserb.org – GSERB Recruitment 2021:

Job Location: The job is available in Gujarat State.

Job Type: This is government sector job.

Post Category: GSERB Teacher Recruitment 2021

Important Dates:

Starting date of submitting online application form: 15 th May 2021

May 2021 Last date for submitting online application form: 30 th May 2021

May 2021 GSERB Teacher recruitment exam date: Declared very soon

Age Limits: The applicants should have minimum age 18 years, and maximum age should be 40 years. The upper age relaxation is given as per the government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must complete their graduation with B.Ed. from the recognized institute.

Application Fee: Candidates refer the official notification.

Selection Process: The GSERB selection process based on written test.

How to apply for GSERB Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment 2021?

The Gujarat Secondary Education Recruitment Board has been released the Recruitment 2021 notification for the Gujarat Shikshan Sahayak Posts.

So the eligible Gujarat candidates may apply at online to the gserb official site www.gserb.org. Candidates follow this steps to apply for this GSERB Recruitment as shown in below.

First, open the official site at www.gserb.org. Then on the homepage search link “GSERB Recruitment 2021” and click on that. Start to fill the Application Form and enter the all necessary information and click on the submit button. Save it and take a print out for the further use.

GSERB Teacher Recruitment 2021

Official Site: www.gserb.org