GSDPS Recruitment 2020 download gsdps Admit Card 6851 posts at gsdps.org.in

Recently General Skill Development and Placement Society have declared a notification regarding GSDPS Recruitment 2020 and inviting online GSDPS application for total 6851 various vacancies on the main website at gsdps.org.in. Notification announced to all those candidates who are searching for the job. Here we have updates in which vast numbers of candidates can apply with eligibility criteria. To apply for this recruitment check out below details and then apply at gsdps.org.in for the relevant qualifications.

Recently General Skill Development and Placement Society have declared official advertisement to fill various vacancies in more than 6000 posts at gsdps.org.in. Due to government jobs, applicants have a bright future to get the job but you need just to check out criteria as according to that application will be submitted. There are more numbers of vacancies for various posts across Gujarat and for that various posts educational qualification is also different.

Even 10th and 12th class pass candidates and postgraduate or master degree holders can also apply. Due to various posts with the various educational qualifications required here is the chance for all candidates to secure the job. Even you can see that salary grade is also interesting that job seekers cannot avoid it.

GPS is a short form of General Skill Development and Placement Society, which is a government placement consultancy that recruits candidates to fill the vacant post. Nowadays a major issue is the skill gap and to fulfill this gap General Skill Development and Placement Society sourcing candidates as per the requirement of the job profile. Here might not be a government job but it is sure that you will get a handsome amount as a salary and your job also will be according to your qualification.

General Skill Development and Placement Society (GPS) has published notification for both Technical and non-technical posts. There are in total of 6851 vacancies for the students. The GDPS recruitment in a technical field such as ITI, Diploma, B.E./B.Tech and many more. All the eligible candidates start the filling form on 15th November 2020, and the last date of form submission is 22nd December 2020. The form filling process is completely done on the official site of the GPS. The official site of GSDPS is www.gsdps.org.in. These vacancies are both in Technical and non-technical fields.

The GPS is calling up an online application from young and enthusiastic candidates of Gujarat for fill up various 6851 vacancies in the Technical and non-technical field. So eligible candidates submit their application form within a prescribed time limit.

Name of Organization: Gujarat Skill Development and Placement Society (GPS)

Name of the post: GDPS Recruitment 2020 for Technical and non-Technical posts

Total no of vacancies: There are total of 6851 vacancies in GPS. Details of the post and short education criteria are given below.

Age limit:

There should be in minimum 18 years required and maximum no age limitation for the post. According to your knowledge, skill, and talent, you can apply for the GPS.

Educational Qualification:

The Candidates who were applying for a Technical post they must have completed their Degree/Diploma/ITI in recognized University or Institutions.

The Candidates who were applying for a non-technical post must have passed they’re under graduation/ post-graduation/ 10th /12th class in recognized educational board/ University/ Institutions.

Pay Scale:

The payment provided to the candidates given below.

For B.E./B.Tech – Rs.10000/- to Rs.25000/-

For Diploma – Rs.7500/- to Rs.25000/-

For ITI – Rs.6000/- to Rs.15000/-

For other

BBA/BCA – Rs.8000/- to Rs.20000/-

MBA/MCA – Rs.15000/- to Rs.40000/-

Pharm – Rs.10000/- to Rs.20000/- Pharm – Rs.15000/- to Rs.30000/-

Graduate (any) – Rs.8000/- to Rs.40000/-

12 th pass – Rs.7000/- to Rs.12000/-

pass – Rs.7000/- to Rs.12000/- 10th pass – Rs.6000/- to Rs.10000/-

How to download the GSDPS Admit card?

First, visit the official site of GPS.

Then click on the apply now button.

Then fill all the necessary information regarding the posts.

Then upload your passport size photo and signature.

Press the submit button and verify all information carefully.

Download form for future references.

Official Site: www.gsdps.org.in

If you are searching for the job then here is the opportunity that should not miss so apply for this recruitment with your qualification. You can also download the official advertisement from the available link. Furthermore, information regarding this recruitment will also be available on our website so you can check out all updates at the same place.

Name of the Recruitment

General Skill Development and Placement Society Recruitment 2020

Total Vacancy: 6851 vacant posts

Job Category

Detail Of Post And Short Educational Criteria -> B.E/B.TechMechanical: 63 PostsElectrical: 136 PostsI.T./Computer: 93 PostsE.C.: 156 PostsAuto Mobile: 18 PostsCivil Engineer: 65 Posts-> I.T.IFitter: 57 PostsWireman: 50 PostsTurner: 41 PostsDiesel/Mech: 28 PostsCOPA: 78 Posts12th Pass: 158910th Pass: 292-> Diploma:Mechanical: 50 PostsElectrical: 50 PostsI.T/ Computer: 43 PostsE.C.: 26 PostsCivil Engineer: 25 Posts-> B.Com: 426 Posts-> M.Com: 102 Posts-> B.B.A: 166 Posts-> M.B.A: 239 Posts-> B.C.A: 169 Posts-> M.C.A: Posts-> B.Sc: 130 Posts-> M.Sc: 155 Posts

Age Limit

Here in this recruitment age should not be less than 18 years.

Here there is no any maximum age limit to apply for the post.

According to your qualification, skill, and talent, you can apply.

Educational qualification

Here, in General, Skill Development and Placement Society Recruitment 2020 there are lots of vacancies and for all of that, there is a difference in the required educational qualification.

According to your educational qualification, you must be fit for many jobs so an official checkout advertisement for the job.

How to apply GSDPS admit card Recruitment 2020:

Selection Process

Candidates need to clear written entrance tests with required cut off marks and personal interviews with a satisfactory answer. By your overall appearance, you will be selected for the job.

Official website: gsdps.org.in