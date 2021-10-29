DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result 2020 open for 1142 Technician Posts Exam at drdo.gov.in:

The Defense Research & Development Organization released the notification of DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result 2020 for 1142 Technician Posts at the official site at www.drdo.gov.in & www.ceptamonline.org. The Defense Research & Development Organization every year released the various DRDO recruitment notification on the main site. A Large number of candidates applied for this recruitment. So those candidates who applied for the DRDO Recruitment can download their CEPTAM 8 DRDO Result on to the central portal.

The Defense Research & Research Organization (DRDO) is also known as the Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM 08). The Defense Research & Development Organization has released the notification for the DRDO recruitment of the various posts such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technician A, and Allied Cadre Posts. There are total of 899 vacancies available for those posts. Many candidates apply successfully for these posts so that they can download their DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result from the main website.

DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result 2020:

The Defense Research & Development Organization has released the CEPTAM 8 DRDO Result 2020 notification on to the central portal. The DRDO released the recruitment notification for the various posts such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technician A, and Allied Cadre Posts. The CEPTAM 8 result is an important document to seat in the examination hall.

www.drdo.gov.in – DRDO Result 2020 Recruitment:

After filling the Application Form, Candidates extremely waiting for the Result. One good news for those students who applied for the DRDO Recruitment 2020. The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has been conducting this examination in 2020. So now the DRDO released the DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result onto the main site.

To get more detail about the DRDO Result shown at below.

Name of the Organization: Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO)

Name of the posts: There are various positions are available such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technician A, Allied Cadre.

Job Location: The position located anywhere in India.

Job Type: This is a Government Job.

Steps for downloading the Online DRDO Result 2020:

The DRDO CEPTAM 8 Result is available on to the official site. The applied candidates clear B.Sc. or 10th class with ITI or 12th class or Graduation degree. Candidates follow the steps for download at given below.

First candidates visit the official site of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in. On the home page search the link “check DRDO Result 2020” and click on that. Enter all necessary such as roll no, date of birth, etc. Now call letter displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print out for further use.

DRDO full form – a full form of drdo:

DRDO’s Full form is the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Click on the official link at www.drdo.gov.in

Official Site: www.drdo.gov.in

DRDO Recruitment 2020 CEPTAM 8 for 1142 posts at www.drdo.gov.in & www.ceptamonline.org:

The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) published the DRDO Recruitment notification. There is 1142 number of vacancies of the posts such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Admin, and Sliced Cadre and other various jobs at www.drdo.gov.in. The notification published on an online mode of the official site at www.drdo.gov.in. So the job seekers who are eligible for these posts can apply for the DRDO CEPTAM 8 Recruitment 2020.

DRDO Recruitment 2020 CEPTAM 8 @ www.drdo.gov.in

The DRDO declared the notification for the various posts of the total 1142 number of vacancies. The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has been work under the Government of India. So the eligible candidates must be applied for these various posts within a given time limit. The last date of submits the online application form is 8th February 2020. To apply for this recruitment only online mode is available. To get more details about DRDO CEPTAM 8 Recruitment 2020 shown below.

Name of the Posts: There are various posts available such as Senior Technical Assistant, Technician, Admin, and Sliced Cadre.

Total Vacancies: There is a total of 1142 number of vacancies available.

In the Senior Technical Assistant, a post has 564 jobs.

In the Technician, the post has 345 jobs.

In the Admin and Sliced Cadre, posts have 233 jobs.

Educational Qualification:

For Senior Technical Assistant : Applicants must be complete B.Sc. or Diploma Engineering in recognized University or Institute.

: Applicants must be complete B.Sc. or Diploma Engineering in recognized University or Institute. For Technical : Applicants must be a complete 10 th class with ITI in the specified grade.

: Applicants must be a complete 10 class with ITI in the specified grade. For Admin and Sliced Cadre : Applicants should complete the 10th / 12th / Graduation degree.

Age Limit: All applied candidates should be minimum age 18 years and maximum age 28 years.

Selection process: All applicants first passed in written Exam then complete the Interview process.

Application Fee: For General and OBC categorized candidates pay up to Rs.50/- and for reserved categorized candidates no application fee required.

How to fill Online DRDO Recruitment Application Form:

Visit the official website is www.drdo.gov.in & www.ceptamonline.org.

Then find the link for the New Registration.

Then fill all the necessary detail and make the online payment. And click on the submit button.

