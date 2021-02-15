Delhi Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: GDC cycle 3 – 233 posts.

Delhi Postal Circle has released a total of 233 posts of GDC (Gramin Dak Sevak). You can find more details at www.appost.in/gdsonline.

In this article, you will find all the details regarding the Delhi Postal Circle recruitment. There are 233 vacancies announced for the posts of GDC, which includes Branch Postmaster and Assistant Branch Post Master.

You can download the official notification at the official website and apply online before 26th February 2021. Let’s discuss the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview Postal Circle Name: Delhi Postal Circle Conducting Body: INDIA POST (Department of Posts/ DoP) Recruitment Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Cycle-III/ 2020-2021 Total Vacancies: 233 Job Roles: 1. Branch Postmaster (BPM)

2. Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

3. Dak Sevak Job Location: Delhi Job Category: Central Govt Jobs Application Dates: 27 January to 26 February 2021 Apply Mode: Online mode Helpline Number: 011-23632333 Email for Query: [email protected] India Post Website: www.indiapost.gov.in GDS Online Portal: www.appost.in/gdsonline

Category-wise Vacancies Overview:

Category-wise Vacancies Overview Category Names Number of Vacancies Unreserved/ General 99 Economically Weaker Sections 17 Other Backward Class 62 Scheduled Caste 37 Scheduled Tribe 12 Persons with Disability – A 2 Persons with Disability – B 2 Persons with Disability – C 1 Persons with Disability – DE 1 Total vacancies 233

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Between 18 years to 40 years as of 27th January 2021. Upper age limit relaxation: (A) For SC/ST – 5 years, (B) For OBC – 3 years, (C) For PWD UR – 10 years, (D) For PWD OBC – 13 years, and (E) For PWD SC/ST – 15 years.

Educational Qualification:

10th Pass with passing marks in subjects such as Mathematics, Local language, and English language. Knowledge of local language. Must be having a certificate of the basic computer training course of a minimum of 60 days from a recognized institute or center.

Pay Scale:

Post Names Mini. TRCA for 04 Hrs/ Level-1 in TRCA Slab Mini. TRCA for 05 Hrs/ Level-2 in TRCA Slab Branch Postmaster Rs. 12,000/- Rs. 14,500/- Assistant Branch Postmaster Rs. 10,000/- Rs. 12,000/- Dak Sevak Rs. 10,000/- Rs. 12,000/-

Selection Process:

The Frist criteria will be based on 10h standard marks. After this, a merit list will be generated automatically. Selected candidates will be called for document verification. There will be no weightage for higher education.

Application Fee:

For UR/OBC/EWS male, and Trans-man: INR 100/-. For SC/ST/PH female and Trans-women: No Fee. You can pay the application fee through online or offline mode. If you can select the online mode, you will have to pay through credit card, debit card, and net banking. If you select the offline mode, you will have to pay at any head post offices or identified post offices in India.

How to Apply:

Open the official website. Click on ‘Delhi postal circle (233 GDC posts).’ Read all the instructions before applying and check the eligibility criteria. Click on stage-1, registration, and fill up the details. The registration number will be generated. Click on stage-2, fee payment. Fill up your registration number and pay the fees. Now, click on stage-3, apply online. Fill up the required details and click on submit button. Verify the application form and click on the final submit button. Take a printout of the application form as well as a fee challan for future use.

Key Dates and Time:

Notification Date: January 27, 2021 Opening Date for Online Registration & Payment of Fee: January 27, 2021 Starting Date for Submission of Online Application Form: January 27, 2021 Closing Date for Online Registration & Fee Payment: February 26, 2021 Last Date for Submission of Online Application Form: February 26, 2021 Release Date of Result/ Selection List: April/ May 2021 Dates for Document Verification Process: TBA via a letter of intimation

If you have any queries, contact at helpline number (011-23632333) or email ([email protected]).

Wishing you all the best, and stay tuned for the next update.