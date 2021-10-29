Delhi Home Guards Recruitment 2020 for offline 6943 Vacancies Application Form at www.delhi.gov.in:

The Delhi Police Home Guards Recruitment 2020 released for the various posts among the 6943 vacancies on its official site at www.delhi.gov.in. The Government of NCT Delhi has been declared the recruitment notification. There is a total of 6943 number of vacancies available. So the eligible candidates who are looking for the latest Delhi Police can apply for the post of Delhi Home Guards Recruitment 2020. The application form filling process starts in 2020.

Delhi Home Guards recruitment 2020:

Name of the Organization: Delhi Police Department

Behalf of the job: Home Guard Volunteer (General)

Number of Vacancies: There is a total of 6943 number of vacancies available.

For Male: Total 6642 vacancies available

For Female: Total 301 vacancies available

Job Location: The position located in Delhi India.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates who are applied for this post they should pass 10th class in the recognized board.

Physical Standard:

For male candidates should have a minimum height of 165 cm and for the female candidates should have a minimum height of 150 cm.

Age limit:

The applicants have minimum age should be 20 years and maximum age of 47 years for the male candidates. For the female candidates have minimum height should be 20 age and maximum age 42 years.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates have to pay up to a month as per the government rules and regulations.

Application Fee:

All the candidates have to pay the application fee through the Demand Draft of Rs.100/- which is mentioned by the board.

Selection Process:

The selection procedure based on the written examination and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for the Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2020?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2020 as shown below.

Candidates first visit the official site at delhi.gov.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “Delhi Home Guard Recruitment 2020” and click on that. After that click on the Application Form and download it. Fill all the necessary details and attach all the required documents with the application form. Then send it to the given address by post.

Postal Address:

DSO, Recruitment Cell, Nishkam Seva Bhawan, CTI Complex, Near Shivaji College, Raja Garden, New Delhi – 110027.

Official Delhi Home Guards Recruitment 2020

