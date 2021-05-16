CISF Head Constable Answer key 2021 (29th May) download at www.cisf.gov.in:

The Chief Industrial Security Force is going to declare the notification of the CISF Head Constable Answer Key 2021 on the official site at www.cisf.gov.in.

So the candidates who applied for the Head Constable post can download their answer key in the central portal.

The CISF declare the CISF answer key on the 29th May 2021. This exam will conduct the 700 number of vacancies. There is a lot of candidates applied for this job. It is the government’s job.

The CISF is commonly known as the Chief Industrial Security Force. It is one of the most popular boards of the Central Industrial Security Force. It started it working in the year 1969.

The board is responsible for recruit candidates for different posts like disaster management, VIP Security, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Services, and police unit in Haiti.

It hires a large number of candidates every year. Therefore it conducts the written examination for the candidates to hire the various posts.

The Chief Industrial Security Force conducts the written exam for the office of Head Constable on the 28th May 2021 and 5th June 2021 and 12th June 2021.

There are a large number of applicants who appeared in the written test. Now the CISF declares the notification of CISF Answer Key on the official site at www.cisf.gov.in.

So the candidates who appeared in the written examination can download the CISF answer key from the central portal and check their answers and get the idea of the result. It is important for the candidates.

The CISF provided security to cover the 300 industrial units and other establishments located all over India. The CISF is all set to display the images, links of the Answer Key, and Paper Booklet code ingenious solution on the official site at www.cisf.gov.in.

So the candidates must download the CISF answer key and check their answer. The CISF declare the Answer Key on the 29th June 2021 on the main portal site.

As per the rules, general category candidates must have 35% marks to qualify in the written examination. Whereas SC/ ST/ OBS/ Ex-serviceman have at least 33% qualifying results for the written exam. To get more detail about the CISF candidates visits the official site.

Name of the Department: Chief Industrial Security Force

Name of the post: Head Constable

Number of vacancies: Total 700 posts available

CISF Exam Date: 28 th May 2021 and 5 th June 2021 and 12 th June 2021

May 2021 and 5 June 2021 and 12 June 2021 CISF Answer Key Declaration: 29 th June 2021

June 2021 Post Category: CISF Head Constable Answer Key 2021

How to download CISF Head Constable Answer Key 2021?

The candidates who appeared in the written test first visit the offal site at www.cisf.gov.in. Then on the location on the home page find the link to the answer key and click on that. Now the CISF answer key displayed on your screen. Download it and take a hard copy of the use.

Official site: www.cisf.gov.in