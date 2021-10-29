CBSE UGC NET 2020 Notification, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Application Form available on www.cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE UGC NET July 2020 Notification, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Application Form available on www.cbsenet.nic.in:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the notification of CBSE UGC NET 2020, Exam Dates, Syllabus, Application Form on the official site www.cbsenet.nic.in. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this post can apply online on the official site. UGC NET is one of the famous entrance examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. This exam manages to select the best candidates for eligibility of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship.

CBSE UGC NET 2020:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is commonly known as its short form CBSE. The CBSE board is conducting the national level examination of the NET (National Eligibility Test) in the month of June and December Every year. There were a large number of candidates who appeared for the CBSE UGC NET exam. The Universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for whole time research work by the procedure prescribed by them.

CBSE UGC NET 2020 Application Form:

The CBSE Board has been declared the notification of CBSE UGC NET 2020 notification on the official site. So the candidates who are qualified and interested in them may apply for this post online on the official site. The eligibility criteria for this post such as application fee, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, etc. are given below.

Name of the Organization: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the Exam: CBSE UGC NET Exam 2020

Age Limits:

Junior Research Fellowship: The candidates should be not maximum of 28 years and upper age relaxation to give the reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Lectureship: For this post, there are no age limits for the candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must be complete their Master’s Degree with 55% marks. The Ph.D. qualified students also applied for this post.

Application Fee: The candidates who come from the General Category they have to pay Rs.600/-, OBC Category candidates have to pay Rs.300/-, and SC/ ST/ Other Category Candidates have to pay Rs.150.

Exam Syllabus:

The written examination will conduct in three-phase, first paper will contain 100 marks, the Second paper will contain 100 marks, and third paper will carry 150 marks.

Steps for CBSE UGC NET 2020:

The CBSE UGC NET has been declared the notification of the Application form on the official site. So the candidates who are interested in this post may apply online at the last date of submission. Here some guidance provides for applying for this job. Therefore first candidates visit the official site www.cbsenet.nic.in. Then on the home page click on UGC NET 2020. Now fill the application form and submit it. Then pay the application fee. Now take a print out for future reference.

CBSE UGC NET July 2020

Official Site: www.cbsenet.nic.in