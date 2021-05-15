CBSE CTET Exam Syllabus Paper 1 & Paper 2 Exam Details at www.ctet.nic.in:

CBSE CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) has been declared exam CTET syllabus will be conducted in two-part, Part 1 and Part 2 at www.ctet.nic.in.

This examination will be done for getting the job in the teaching field, and this is carried out by the Central Board of Secondary Education to select Primary and Upper primary classes in various schools. This notification declared on the official website of CTET is www.ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET exam will conduct two times a year. This examination will be carried out on 21st February 2021 and admit card will be released on 25th January 2021.

The CBSE board conducts this exam and provides the certificate to the qualified candidates.

This exam will be carried out in offline mode. This examination was undertaken in two-phase, paper 1 for the Primary stage and paper 2 for the Elementary stage. All details about CBSE CTET Exam Syllabus are given below.

Name of Organization: Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the Exam: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)

Job Category: The job is categorized as a Teacher.

Examination Test: The examination conducted on 21st February 2021

CBSE CTET Exam Pattern:

All questions will be Objective Type Multiple Choice questions. The paper will contain 150 marks. The time held 2 hours and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking in this exam. So candidates can attempt all questions and get full marks.

Paper – I: Paper 1 is for standard I to v.

Paper-II: Paper 2 is for standard VI to VIII.

If a person intends in both levels, they can give both paper 1 and paper 2.

Exam CTET Syllabus for Paper 1:

The questions in paper one will consist of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each subject contains 30 marks questions. Total 150 marks will provide the paper I.

Exam CTET Syllabus for Paper 2:

The questions in paper two will consist of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science, Social Studies. Each Subject contains 30 marks questions. Total 150 marks will provide by paper II.

