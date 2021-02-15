AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Post office GDC cycle-3 posts.

AP Postal Circle has released a total of 2296 posts of GDC (Gramin Dak Sevak). You can find more details at www.appost.in/gdsonline.

In this article, you will find all the details regarding the Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle recruitment. There are 2296 vacancies announced for the posts of GDC, which includes Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Post Master, and Dak Sevak.

You can download the official notification at the official website and apply online before 26th February 2021. Let’s discuss the recruitment overview.

Recruitment Overview Department Name: India Post Name of the Circle: Andhra Pradesh Post Office Department Rectt. Notice No.: RE/APCO/3-11/2020 Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Cycle – 3 Application Dates: 27 January to 26 February 2021 Apply Mode: Online only Total No. of Vacancies: 2296 Job Category: Government Jobs Job Placement: Andhra Pradesh AP Postal Website: www.appost.in GDS Online Portal: www.appost.in/gdsonline

Category-wise Vacancies Overview:

Category-wise Vacancies Overview Name of Categories Number of Vacancies Unreserved (UR) 947 Other Backward Caste (OBC) 507 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 324 Scheduled Caste (SC) 279 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 143 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – A 18 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – B 34 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – C 35 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – DE 9 Total vacancies 2296

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Between 18 years to 40 years. Upper age limit relaxation: (A) For SC/ST – 5 years, (B) For OBC – 3 years, (C) For PWD UR – 10 years, (D) For PWD OBC – 13 years, and (E) For PWD SC/ST – 15 years.

Educational Qualification:

10th Pass with passing marks in subjects such as Mathematics, Local language, and English language. Knowledge of local language. Must be having a certificate of the basic computer training course of a minimum of 60 days from a recognized institute or center.

Pay Scale:

Post Names Mini. TRCA for 04 Hrs or Level-I in TRCA Slab Mini. TRCA for 05 Hrs or Level-II in TRCA Slab BPM (Branch Postmaster) INR 12,000/- INR 14,500/- ABPM (Assistant Branch Post Master) & Dak Sevak INR 10,000/- INR 12,000/-

Application Fee:

For UR/OBC/EWS male, and Trans-man: INR 100/-. For SC/ST/PH female and Trans-women: No Fee. You can pay the application fee through online or offline mode. If you can select the online mode, you will have to pay through credit card, debit card, and net banking. If you select the offline mode, you will have to pay at any head post offices or identified post offices in India.

How to Apply:

Open the official website. Click on ‘Direct recruitment notification of GDS cycle-3 vacancy in Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle.’ Read all the instructions before applying and check the eligibility criteria. Go to the main page and click on the ‘Online submission application form’ link. Fill up all the required details as per the 10th standard certificate, such as Father’s Name, Gender, Date of birth, Category, Year of passing, contact number, Email ID, Address, etc. Upload passport-sized photo and signature in jpg or jpeg format (max 50 kb with 200 x 230 pixels) and required documents or certificates in jpg or jpeg format (max 200 kb).’ Verify all the details and click on submit button. Take a print out of the application form and Copy of Fee Challan for future use. After this all, save the registration number for future use.

Selection Process:

The Frist criteria will be based on 10h standard marks. After this, a merit list will be generated automatically. Selected candidates will be called for document verification. There will be no weightage for higher education.

Key Dates and Time:

Key Dates and Time Notification Date: 27th January 2021 Opening Date for Online Registration: 27th January 2021 Starting Date to Apply Online Application Forms: 27th January 2021 Closing Date for Online Registration: 26th February 2021 Due Date to Pay Application Fee: 26th February 2021 Last Date for Submission of Online Applications: 26th February 2021 Date of Releasing Result/ Selection List/ Merit List: TBA Schedule of Document Verification Process: Will be intimated through a letter of intimation Date to Issue Intimation Letter: Within 15 to 20 days after the release of results

For any queries, contact at below:

Wishing you all the best, and stay tuned for the next update.